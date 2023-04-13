AMD unveils Radeon Pro W7900 48GB and Pro W7800 32GB RDNA3

erek
A powerful boost
"AMD is playing big by introducing its first Navi 3X based Radeon Pro series at lower prices than competitors. The W7900 will retail at $3,999 while W7800 will cost $2,499. This is significantly cheaper than RTX 6000 Ada, which has a MSRP of $6,800, but AMD was too quick to note it is actually offered at much higher price right now ($8,615).
The GPU maker confirms that Radeon Pro W7000 will launch this quarter, without specifying the date."
