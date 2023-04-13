AMD unveils Radeon Pro W7900 48GB and Pro W7800 32GB RDNA3

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,993
A powerful boost

"AMD is playing big by introducing its first Navi 3X based Radeon Pro series at lower prices than competitors. The W7900 will retail at $3,999 while W7800 will cost $2,499. This is significantly cheaper than RTX 6000 Ada, which has a MSRP of $6,800, but AMD was too quick to note it is actually offered at much higher price right now ($8,615).

The GPU maker confirms that Radeon Pro W7000 will launch this quarter, without specifying the date."

RADEON-PRO-W7000-1.jpg

Source:
 
Twisted Kidney

Twisted Kidney

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
3,877
D-EJ915 said:
I do like blower cards because using other add-in cards don't cause the fans to ramp to crazy speeds lol.
Click to expand...
I saw a demo of a blower style card with a cylindrical blower lying sideways at the back on the PCB. The thing moved an enormous amount of air, I immediately thought that would be the best way to cool a card until I heard it. Damnable thing sounded like a circular saw.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,993
Twisted Kidney said:
I saw a demo of a blower style card with a cylindrical blower lying sideways at the back on the PCB. The thing moved an enormous amount of air, I immediately thought that would be the best way to cool a card until I heard it. Damnable thing sounded like a circular saw.
Click to expand...
Haha, blowers do tend to have the better visual appeal and aesthetics tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top