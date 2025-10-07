AMD Unveils New Solarflare X4 Low-Latency Ethernet Adapters

erek
With AMD Solarflare solutions, capital markets firms can leverage AMD enterprise-class software and support within a single, unified vendor relationship. This streamlines workload acceleration, troubleshooting, and compliance activities—simplifying operations and supporting the legal and regulatory reporting requirements critical to financial environments.
AMD Solarflare Onload Software:
- Offers improved ultra-low latency
- Helps handle a high volume of small data packets quickly and reliably, even during peak trading activity.
- Reduces CPU workload by efficiently moving data, allowing more processing power for analyzing and executing complex trading strategies.
- Enables consistent, predictable response times and optimum performance on standard servers, avoiding common network slowdowns.
The World Trades on AMD Solarflare Ethernet Adapters
The AMD Solarflare X4 Ethernet Adapters deliver sub-microsecond latency with flexible form factors to meet diverse capital market needs. It combines industry-leading performance, forward-looking feature enhancements, and backward compatibility to drive faster, more reliable trading infrastructure.
Experience the definitive networking solution trusted by the world's top financial institutions.
Begin powering your trading solutions with AMD Solarflare X4 Ethernet Adapters and AMD EYPC processors today.”
