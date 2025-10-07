  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Unveils New Solarflare X4 Low-Latency Ethernet Adapters

Accelerate Services with AMD Onload Software
With AMD Solarflare solutions, capital markets firms can leverage AMD enterprise-class software and support within a single, unified vendor relationship. This streamlines workload acceleration, troubleshooting, and compliance activities—simplifying operations and supporting the legal and regulatory reporting requirements critical to financial environments.

AMD Solarflare Onload Software:
  • Offers improved ultra-low latency
  • Helps handle a high volume of small data packets quickly and reliably, even during peak trading activity.
  • Reduces CPU workload by efficiently moving data, allowing more processing power for analyzing and executing complex trading strategies.
  • Enables consistent, predictable response times and optimum performance on standard servers, avoiding common network slowdowns.
This makes the solution ideal for trading environments where speed and reliability are essential.

The World Trades on AMD Solarflare Ethernet Adapters
The AMD Solarflare X4 Ethernet Adapters deliver sub-microsecond latency with flexible form factors to meet diverse capital market needs. It combines industry-leading performance, forward-looking feature enhancements, and backward compatibility to drive faster, more reliable trading infrastructure.

Experience the definitive networking solution trusted by the world's top financial institutions.

Begin powering your trading solutions with AMD Solarflare X4 Ethernet Adapters and AMD EYPC processors today.”

1759844055670.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341666/amd-unveils-new-solarflare-x4-low-latency-ethernet-adapters
 
