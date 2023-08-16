AMD To Unveil Next Major Products At Gamescom 2023, Radeon RX 7800 XT & 7700 XT Expected

https://wccftech.com/amd-unveil-next-major-products-gamescom-2023-radeon-rx-7800-xt-7700-xt/

AMD has just confirmed that it will be present at Gamescom 2023 which commences next week to unveil its next major products under the Radeon RX 7000 GPU family. [...]
AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, had already confirmed the launch of new enthusiast-grade products later this quarter
If you combine multiple statements, it could mean the two cards listed in the subject are going to be announced. Whether they'll be any good or not, or priced acceptably or not, is, of course, an open question.
 
Moore Laws predicted FSR 3.0 being announced with StarField supporting being announced as well.

Would make sense, if the 7800xt brand end up having only 60 compute unit it would mass the news quite well
 
