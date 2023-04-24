AMD to Skip a Radeon RX 7700 Series Launch For Now, Prioritize RX 7600 Series

AMD is likely to skip the launch of a Radeon RX 7700 series for now, and prioritize the RX 7600 series. Sources tell Igor's Lab that AMD's dedicated AIB partners (such as ASRock, Sapphire, PowerColor, and XFX), are expected to have custom-design boards based on Radeon RX 7600 series ready to show by Computex 2023 (June), although multi-brand board partners, such as MSI, ASUS, and GIGABYTE, are expected to take a wait-and-watch approach toward the series. AMD is likely yet to figure out the economics of an RX 7700 series product that could compete with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 series, offering competitive performance and energy-efficiency, but the introduction of the RTX 4060 series could see NVIDIA reap the sub-$500 market, where AMD possibly has a competitive silicon. Click to expand...

Looks like no 7700s for now. No matter how much AMD spins it, this is not good news. They don't know how to position their product against an entire Tier of performance, so they decided to just abandon or postpone it all together. What a disaster. Not to mention that there is no 7800 series either. For those only casually aware, the 7000 generation lineup is just the 7600 and 7900 series well into June, nearly 9 months after the 7900 debuted (Nov 2022).Sometimes I feel like Jenson is calling the shots for AMD