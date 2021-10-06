AMD to release Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT on 10/13, on par with RTX 3060

AMD will be reportedly release the Radeon RX 6600 (non XT) on 10/13. Performance on par with RTX 3060, MSRP of $299.

Unfortunately gamers hopeful to get a new GPU may have to keep waiting because it will reportedly have the same ETH mining performance as the 6600 XT, but at less power and a lower price, which will make it extremely attractive to miners. Enjoy!

I wonder what actual pricing will be like. mining performance of the 6600 xt is fairly close to the old RX 580s with a bit less power draw. Price will probably be whatever the retailers want to sell them for....
 
I wonder what actual pricing will be like. mining performance of the 6600 xt is fairly close to the old RX 580s with a bit less power draw. Price will probably be whatever the retailers want to sell them for....
I can supposedly order 6600 XT’s for about $700 CAD which isn’t huge above MSRP, but I haven’t tried to actually order any, I mean just because they are listed means very little towards actual arrival dates.
 
I can supposedly order 6600 XT's for about $700 CAD which isn't huge above MSRP, but I haven't tried to actually order any, I mean just because they are listed means very little towards actual arrival dates.
I got a 6600 xt to my door for $640 USD...that was from newegg, so I guess MSRP. Seems steep.
 
