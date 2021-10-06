AMD to release Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT on 10/13, on par with RTX 3060

AMD will be reportedly release the Radeon RX 6600 (non XT) on 10/13. Performance on par with RTX 3060, MSRP of $299.Unfortunately gamers hopeful to get a new GPU may have to keep waiting because it will reportedly have the same ETH mining performance as the 6600 XT, but at less power and a lower price, which will make itattractive to miners. Enjoy!