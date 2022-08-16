AMD to Host Livestream Event to Unveil Next Generation Ryzen Processors August 29th Monday

Comixbooks




SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “together we advance_PCs,” a livestream premiere to unveil next generation AMD PC products. Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, CTO and EVP Mark Papermaster, and other AMD executives will present details on the latest “Zen 4” architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen™ processors and the all new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to drive a new era of performance desktop PCs.
The show will premiere at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, August 29, on the AMD YouTube channel. A replay can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the event at AMD.com/Ryzen.


Domingo




Was hoping this would happen sooner than later. Gonna be interesting to see what these cost and how everything will eventually stack up vs. Raptor Lake. All I know is that the early leaks for the Zen 4 mobos = $$$$. They're mostly premium models, but still. Combine that with DDR5 (which is coming down but is still pricey) and a new Zen 4 build might be really expensive.
 
Comixbooks




Did AMD adopt its rumored LGA land grid array on any if its CPUS? I read about it in Maximum PC. No more bent pins but Motherboard pins could still bend unless the socket won't use pins maybe its a LGA socket without pins.
 
Lakados




AMD has to protect their bottom line and in a slowing market that means they will charge more, their parts are in demand and remain unchallenged in many market segments, and with a lack of competition you better believe they will charge us for the privilege of owning their hardware.
It's a funny world we live in where Intel is looking like "the budget" option.
 
Gawd




I think I'm going to skip a generation or three in the ongoing PC advancement wars. I'm finally in a place where I don't think anything is going to really stress my system moving forward. Let em work all the bugs out of the new platform before I even consider adopting anything new. I agree with Lakados AMD is going to likely up the ante on price on all their new stuff. Depending on how much @ss they kick. Combining 3D cache with later refreshes of the new 5nm lineup will likely elevate the product pricing into areas where Intel typically holds the title for insanely priced chips.

I'm guessing my next build, in a couple years, is going to put me into near poverty levels for a couple months just to upgrade...
 
Domingo




I'm about to pass my current system on, so I'm going to need to build something new in the next few months. I'll go with Intel in an instant if things are looking like they're going to cost 2X as much as a current build. Frankly, I've had fewer issues with Intel over the years anyway. Still, I'm hoping some of the pricing rumors are FUD stuff and the reality is much more reasonable.
 
