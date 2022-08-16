AMD to Host Livestream Event to Unveil Next Generation Ryzen Processors August 29th Monday

Comixbooks
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “together we advance_PCs,” a livestream premiere to unveil next generation AMD PC products. Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, CTO and EVP Mark Papermaster, and other AMD executives will present details on the latest “Zen 4” architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen™ processors and the all new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to drive a new era of performance desktop PCs.
The show will premiere at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, August 29, on the AMD YouTube channel. A replay can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the event at AMD.com/Ryzen.
https://youtube.com/c/AMD
