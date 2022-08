AMD to Host Livestream Event to Unveil Next Generation Ryzen Processors August 29th Monday

I think I'm going to skip a generation or three in the ongoing PC advancement wars. I'm finally in a place where I don't think anything is going to really stress my system moving forward. Let em work all the bugs out of the new platform before I even consider adopting anything new. I agree with Lakados AMD is going to likely up the ante on price on all their new stuff. Depending on how much @ss they kick. Combining 3D cache with later refreshes of the new 5nm lineup will likely elevate the product pricing into areas where Intel typically holds the title for insanely priced chips.I'm guessing my next build, in a couple years, is going to put me into near poverty levels for a couple months just to upgrade...