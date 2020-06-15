AMD to delay Ryzen 4000 (Zen3) until January 2021 due to Zen2 success

C

Chimpee

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 6, 2015
Messages
1,514
Not surprise by the decision as we have the XT release for the 3000 series. If Intel isn't competing, no need to rush it.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
2,989
Sounds like they're activating "Market Leader Mode".

I need to search my feelings before I can say how I feel about this. Understandable, but not very fun.
 
G

Gigantopithecus

[H]ardOCP Case Reviewer
Joined
Aug 6, 2009
Messages
1,418
I thought it was weird as hell they'd release these XT parts in mid 2020, then release the 4000 series in late 2020.

Hell, the 3000 series launched less than a year ago.

If the 4000 series ends up launching about 1.5 years after the 3000 series, with meaningful performance improvements, then that's great!

Hard to be upset at this 'delay' - in fact, my wallet's grateful.
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,534
Bummer for those who were waiting on zen3 this year, but it makes sense for a bunch of reasons:

- no real competition except more skylake

- zen2 manufacturing is a known quantity, yields probably very good at this point

- allows for more time to improve yields at 7nm euv

One thing I’d like to see them do is redo the numbering on the APUs so they all line up. This delay means the desktop zen3 CPUs could be coming around the time AMD announces zen3 APUs on laptop (Assuming they stick to yearly-ish announcements for those). They could take the opportunity of the delay to just make all zen3 parts “ryzen 5000“.
 
D

/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 31, 2001
Messages
14,539
Will we see price reductions on the "non-refresh" cpus? What do you guys think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top