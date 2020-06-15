AMD to delay Ryzen 4000 (Zen3) until January 2021 due to Zen2 success

Bummer for those who were waiting on zen3 this year, but it makes sense for a bunch of reasons:



- no real competition except more skylake



- zen2 manufacturing is a known quantity, yields probably very good at this point



- allows for more time to improve yields at 7nm euv



One thing I’d like to see them do is redo the numbering on the APUs so they all line up. This delay means the desktop zen3 CPUs could be coming around the time AMD announces zen3 APUs on laptop (Assuming they stick to yearly-ish announcements for those). They could take the opportunity of the delay to just make all zen3 parts “ryzen 5000“.