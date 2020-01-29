Pivoting off this post where RNDA was unmentioned, just wanted to specify clearly that speculation is gone @ https://hardforum.com/threads/amd-reports-fy-2019-results.1992375/ (perhaps and hopefully TPU isn't rumor mongering) "Second-gen RDNA, or RDNA2, is expected to leverage the new 7 nm+ (EUV) silicon fabrication process at TSMC, to dial up transistor-counts, clock-speeds, and performance. Among the two anticipated feature additions are VRS (variable rate shading) and possibly ray-tracing. The fabled "big Navi" silicon, a GPU larger than "Navi 10," is also on the cards, according to an earlier statement by Dr Su. More details about these upcoming graphics cards are expected to be put out in March, at the 2020 AMD Investor Day conference. {} " https://www.techpowerup.com/263384/amd-to-debut-2nd-gen-rdna-architecture-in-2020