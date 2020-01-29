AMD to Debut 2nd Gen RDNA Architecture in 2020

    Pivoting off this post where RNDA was unmentioned, just wanted to specify clearly that speculation is gone

    "Second-gen RDNA, or RDNA2, is expected to leverage the new 7 nm+ (EUV) silicon fabrication process at TSMC, to dial up transistor-counts, clock-speeds, and performance. Among the two anticipated feature additions are VRS (variable rate shading) and possibly ray-tracing. The fabled "big Navi" silicon, a GPU larger than "Navi 10," is also on the cards, according to an earlier statement by Dr Su. More details about these upcoming graphics cards are expected to be put out in March, at the 2020 AMD Investor Day conference.
    https://www.techpowerup.com/263384/amd-to-debut-2nd-gen-rdna-architecture-in-2020
     
    This is why all the assumptions about Big Navi have to be run. It's RDNA2 architecture and running off of TSMC's 7nm+ node. Those two variables alone throw a big wrench into what people think it will be.
    We also have no idea what the size of their biggest die will be either. A lot of folks are assuming they'll double the size of the 5700XT. But we have zero indication of that. There is still a lot of time to wait until we have more than just speculation.
     
