AMD Threadripper 3990X Scores Another MONSTROUS Win

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,428
The 3990X just might be the best CPU of all time.
"We come away even more impressed with the Threadripper 3990X after this series of tests. Aside from the Threadripper 3990X's brutal performance in threaded workloads that can exploit its resources, the rapid industry adoption of the important tools and software to support the chip and expose its raw performance potential is incredibly important.
The updated benchmark isn't a panacea that can solve all issues in all benchmarks, as some of the underlying applications still aren't tuned for the unique Zen 2 architecture. However, these results underline our previous conclusions about the Threadripper 3990X, which we bestowed with an Editor's Choice award: "
https://www.tomshardware.com/features/amd_threadripper_3990x-spec-workstation_3-performance-update/2
"We come away even more impressed with the Threadripper 3990X after this series of tests. Aside from the Threadripper 3990X's brutal performance in threaded workloads that can exploit its resources, the rapid industry adoption of the important tools and software to support the chip and expose its raw performance potential is incredibly important.
The updated benchmark isn't a panacea that can solve all issues in all benchmarks, as some of the underlying applications still aren't tuned for the unique Zen 2 architecture. However, these results underline our previous conclusions about the Threadripper 3990X, which we bestowed with an Editor's Choice award: "
https://www.tomshardware.com/features/amd_threadripper_3990x-spec-workstation_3-performance-update/2