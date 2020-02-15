AMD Threadripper 3990X CPU has the raw power to run Crysis without a graphics card

erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,349
Pretty cool
"For now, the server equivalent of the 3990X, the AMD EPYC 7742 maintains the world record for the HWBOT x256 4K benchmark although it's worth noting that may be more down to the fact that 2 of them were used to achieve such a goal.
There's also some room for Intel in world records with the Core i9 9900KF hanging on to SuperPi 32M and Geekbench4 Single Core, demonstrating that Intel still has the edge when it comes to single cores. Still, can that processor run Crysis all on its own? Well, no one's tried but it's a safe assumption that it can't.
For now, it's fascinating to see what the fearsome Threadripper 3990X can accomplish."
The Threadripper 3990X can run Crysis without a GPU | bit-tech.net
Who would have thought it possible?
www.bit-tech.net