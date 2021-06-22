AMD threadripper 3970x RAM rec

Hi All, I am looking to upgrade from the RAM i currently have. Currently I am running EVGA DDR4-3000 (4x8GB 32GB) I would like to upgrade to 64GB of RAM but kinda confused on which one to get.



Any suggestions? I would like to keep it at 4 sticks of RAM at most. My price is around $300 give or take. Does the Intel DDR4 work with the threadripper? Or does it HAVE to be for AMD?