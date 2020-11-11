AMD Talks Next-Gen 5nm Zen 4 CPUs And RDNA 3 With Huge Performance-Per-Watt Uplift

Let's step back and talk about the benefits of both. So [we did] target, pretty aggressively, performance per watt [improvements for] our RDNA 2 [GPUs]. And then yes, we have the same commitment on RDNA 3...

On the notebook side, that's of course even more obvious, because you're in a very constrained space, you can just bring more performance to that platform again without some exotic cooling solutions...We focused on that on RDNA 2. It's a big focus on RDNA 3 as well.