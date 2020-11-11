AMD Talks Next-Gen 5nm Zen 4 CPUs And RDNA 3 With Huge Performance-Per-Watt Uplift

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,810
"AMD already has its eyes on RDNA 3. AMD is promising a 50 percent uplift in performance-per-watt with RDNA 2 while sticking with the 7nm process node, and Bergman was asked if we can expect similar gains with RDNA 3 "if" it also goes to a 5nm node:
We're just scratching the surface when it comes to AMD's Zen and RDNA architectures. Zen was first introduced in 2017, and it looks as though Zen 3 is finally delivering on the promise of besting Intel on everypossible front with no asterisks or "gotchas" to speak of. And if the early benchmarks and AMD's claims about RDNA 2 underlying the Radeon RX 6000 family are true, NVIDIA could very well have the first credible challenge at the high-end of the graphics market in years. In other words, it's a great time to be a gaming enthusiast -- that's if you can actually get your hands on the products..."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-talks-next-gen-5nm-zen-3-cpus-and-rdna-3
Let's step back and talk about the benefits of both. So [we did] target, pretty aggressively, performance per watt [improvements for] our RDNA 2 [GPUs]. And then yes, we have the same commitment on RDNA 3...
On the notebook side, that's of course even more obvious, because you're in a very constrained space, you can just bring more performance to that platform again without some exotic cooling solutions...We focused on that on RDNA 2. It's a big focus on RDNA 3 as well.
We're just scratching the surface when it comes to AMD's Zen and RDNA architectures. Zen was first introduced in 2017, and it looks as though Zen 3 is finally delivering on the promise of besting Intel on everypossible front with no asterisks or "gotchas" to speak of. And if the early benchmarks and AMD's claims about RDNA 2 underlying the Radeon RX 6000 family are true, NVIDIA could very well have the first credible challenge at the high-end of the graphics market in years. In other words, it's a great time to be a gaming enthusiast -- that's if you can actually get your hands on the products..."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-talks-next-gen-5nm-zen-3-cpus-and-rdna-3