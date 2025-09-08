  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Stock Up as CEO Lisa Su Wins First SEMI Silicon Medal

"The AMD CEO responded to being awarded the SEMI Silicon Medal. She said, “I’m truly honored to receive the first SEMI Silicon Medal. SEMI has played a critical role in bringing our industry together to accelerate innovation and address important challenges. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work being done across the semiconductor ecosystem to deliver high-performance technologies that are shaping the future.”

SEMICON West 2025 will follow the award, and will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, from October 7 to October 9. This marks the first time that SEMICON West has moved out of the San Francisco Bay Area. The change is due to Arizona’s increased importance to the semiconductor industry. AMD recently started manufacturing chips in TSMC’s TSM +1.47% ▲ Arizona factory.

AMD Stock Movement Today

AMD stock was up slightly on Monday, extending a 25.21% year-to-date rally. The shares have also climbed 9.4% over the past 12 months. These gains have come alongside increased AI chip demand and despite GPU trade bans, tariffs, and additional regulatory actions."

1757356975629.png


Source: https://www.tipranks.com/news/amd-stock-up-as-ceo-lisa-su-wins-first-semi-silicon-medal
 
