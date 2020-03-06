AMD-specific RAM?

So Newegg just had this Ryzen compatible G. Skill RAM in today's "deal" email: https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232861
But I don't want RGB RAM. Don't need it.
For less money, there is this G. Skill Ripjaws RAM. https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232907?Description=g. skill ripjaws&cm_re=g._skill_ripjaws-_-20-232-907-_-Product&quicklink=true Any reason why it won't work in an ASUS X570 ROG Strix-E board? And I get to save $30.
