AMD: Sorry, No Official Ryzen Drivers for Windows 7

Windows 10 has many advantages over Windows 7 for sure. DX 12, better scheduler, lighter footprint using less RAM and less disk space, faster boots, etc. etc.



It is also still an effing trainwreck with all of its unremovable freemium apps shamelessly trying to funnel people into Microsoft's paid services, trying to get people to tie their OS to an online account, and all the data harvesting, and trying to get end users to host their update servers for them.



Most of it can be worked around if you are in the know and willing to tweak, but it takes time and is bloody infuriating that with every Anniversary/Founders/Whatever update it undoes everything.



It makes me want to stab all of Microsoft.

You know you can just ignore it all? This stuff is on every platform you use nowadays. Yes it is bull shit but Apple and Google have been data mining and funneling you towards their app store for years. Shit even websites you visit are tracking what you do. I don't like as much everyone else but it something that is not going away. None of it bothers me and I still have yet to even open the windows store. It boils down to people hating change. So what shit is in a different space? I would thing the intellegence on this forum to be on the higher end but get easily defeated and frustrated over a option being moved to a new location? It didn't even take me a week to get use to windows 10.