AMD: Sorry, No Official Ryzen Drivers for Windows 7

The headline says it all, so I won’t bother going much further. AMD would have you know that Ryzen technically works with Windows 7, but you should only bet on Windows 10 getting support and drivers. I suppose I will ask if this has any effect on you die-hard W7 fans who already have their wallet open for a Ryzen chip.

AMD won’t be providing Windows 7 drivers for its upcoming Ryzen processors, the company said, contradicting recent reports that indicated AMD would support Microsoft’s older operating system. AMD confirmed that it has tested and validated Ryzen on Windows 7, but that it won’t officially support the OS. It puts to rest the suggestion of a recent translated report from Computerbase that AMD would reverse its stance and ship Windows 7 drivers for Ryzen. “To achieve the highest confidence in the performance of our AMD Ryzen desktop processors (formerly code-named ‘Summit Ridge’), AMD validated them across two different OS generations, Windows 7 and 10,” AMD said in a statement in response to a question from PCWorld. “However, only support and drivers for Windows 10 will be provided in AMD Ryzen desktop processor production parts.”
 
Delicieuxz said:
Windows 10 is still Windows 7 at its core, just with a lot of BS layered on top. Running both on my machine, Windows 7 provides the more stable, more configurable, more secure, more satisfying experience. It also uses a bit less system resources than Windows 10.
Whereas for me, resource-wise I feel no discernible difference while using Windows 10 versus Windows 7 on my machine, nor any issues with stability or otherwise.

To each his own...I don't have a problem with people liking/using Windows 7, but as with all things eventually it's just not going to be supported anymore. We are on the downswing of that currently.
 
I'm sure AMD didn't just arbitrarily decide to exclude Windows 7. There must be a pretty good reason behind it. I'm sure we'll find out why eventually.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
Ryzen better be one amazing product release to get people to upgrade to Win 10. I for one will stay Windows 7 until I have a real reason to "upgrade".
It's not Ryzen nor Intel, its MS. They won't allow any new cpus to support EOL OS. This was announced way before Ryzen. Then AMD said yea they can make drivers for Win7, then well I would guess as it got closer to release MS flexed their muscles.
 
Creig said:
I'm sure AMD didn't just arbitrarily decide to exclude Windows 7. There must be a pretty good reason behind it. I'm sure we'll find out why eventually.
My guess is that it takes additional resources and the OS is EoL in 3 years anyway. You still have the choice of using 8, 8.1 or 10, but people tend to forget about 8/8.1 because it was not well-received. Regardless, it is still supported 3 years longer than Windows 7 and presumably will have Ryzen compatibility. EDIT: Looks like it's just Windows 10 support.
 
thesmokingman said:
It's not Ryzen nor Intel, its MS. They won't allow any new cpus to support EOL OS. This was announced way before Ryzen. Then AMD said yea they can make drivers for Win7, then well I would guess as it got closer to release MS flexed their muscles.
Probably true. If you want future features to be available you will need win10. Hopefully it will always be possible to strip down win10 so it's more like win7.
 
Delicieuxz said:
Windows 10 is still Windows 7 at its core, just with a lot of BS layered on top. Running both on my machine, Windows 7 provides the more stable, more configurable, more secure, more satisfying experience. It also uses a bit less system resources than Windows 10.
I think statements like these are difficult to make because there's just so many different kinds of hardware that Windows runs on, especially 10 in the form of 2 in 1s and tablets that have never had official host support for many of these newer devices. When it comes to resources, I've always wanted to test 7 against 10 on a BayTrail or CherryTrail Atom device but in researching it, I've not found a lot of info about it. 10 runs very well on these newer Atoms with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage. Certainly no speed demons but surprisingly performant for a full desktop OS that's running on hardware that's below modern smartphone specs.
 
When they provide the upgrade to 10 for free you can only blame yourself for not switching. I don't like W10 all that much, but I saw the writing on the wall when MS tried to get people to let go of XP.
 
MavericK said:
My guess is that it takes additional resources and the OS is EoL in 3 years anyway. You still have the choice of using 8, 8.1 or 10, but people tend to forget about 8/8.1 because it was not well-received. Regardless, it is still supported 3 years longer than Windows 7 and presumably will have Ryzen compatibility.
Nail --> Head, well at least from perspective of their reason for it.

https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2016/01/15/windows-10-embracing-silicon-innovation/

“Windows 7 was designed nearly 10 years ago before any x86/x64 SOCs existed. For Windows 7 to run on any modern silicon, device drivers and firmware need to emulate Windows 7’s expectations for interrupt processing, bus support, and power states, which is challenging for WiFi, graphics, security, and more. As partners make customizations to legacy device drivers, services, and firmware settings, customers are likely to see regressions with Windows 7 ongoing servicing.”

Now...

Before you take to Twitter and start bombarding Intel with angry messages, it’s worth pointing out that they’re not alone in this. Both AMD (remember them?) and Qualcomm have stated that their next-generation chips will be Windows 10 exclusives. These are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MS8996, and AMD’s Bristol Ridge APU (Accelerated Processing Unit), which is scheduled to be released later this year.
http://www.makeuseof.com/tag/windows-7-wont-work-intels-current-next-gen-cpus/
 
Creig said:
I'm sure AMD didn't just arbitrarily decide to exclude Windows 7. There must be a pretty good reason behind it. I'm sure we'll find out why eventually.
From what I understand there are discernible hardware use improvements with 10. Newer technology hardware may work on 7 but in many cases it works better and faster on 10.

I still use 7 just because I know where all the menus are etc.. and I can still do everything I want to do.

But 7 8 and 10 all share the same architecture so compatibility shouldn't be a big problem.
 
Someone from AMD with access to those just needs to md5 them and release to the Internet. Once they are available on the internet, they will be there forever.
Easy, peasy.

Delicieuxz said:
I expect Microsoft made deals with Intel and AMD to not provide official support for Windows 7, just like console makers, including Microsoft, do deals with some game developers to make their games exclusive for their console.

AMD has confirmed that Windows 7 drivers for Ryzen exist, so it's merely a choice of theirs whether to release them to the general public, or not. If AMD choose not to, it's almost certainly because they have a deal with Microsoft, where Microsoft pays them some number of millions of dollars in exchange for AMD not providing official Windows 7 support.

If there's enough pressure for AMD to release their Windows 7 drivers, maybe it will happen.
Seems pretty simple....if you're intent on using Windows 7 just don't upgrade. Windows 7 isn't going to give you much benefit for a 8 core processor in the first place compared to 10. This really doesn't seem like an issue to me....currently available hardware should be maxing out anything you're likely to be doing on 7.

I get it...I liked Windows 7. And XP. But expecting companies to be backward compatible with their newest hardware at times is silly. Intel isn't doing it with Kaby Lake, why would AMD with ryZen? Buy a FX series if you plan to stay on 7.
 
caddys83 said:
People still on Windows 7o_O
Windows 10 has many advantages over Windows 7 for sure. DX 12, better scheduler, lighter footprint using less RAM and less disk space, faster boots, etc. etc.

It is also still an effing trainwreck with all of its unremovable freemium apps shamelessly trying to funnel people into Microsoft's paid services, trying to get people to tie their OS to an online account, and all the data harvesting, and trying to get end users to host their update servers for them.

Most of it can be worked around if you are in the know and willing to tweak, but it takes time and is bloody infuriating that with every Anniversary/Founders/Whatever update it undoes everything.

It makes me want to stab all of Microsoft.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Windows 10 has many advantages over Windows 7 for sure. DX 12, better scheduler, lighter footprint using less RAM and less disk space, faster boots, etc. etc.

It is also still an effing trainwreck with all of its unremovable freemium apps shamelessly trying to funnel people into Microsoft's paid services, trying to get people to tie their OS to an online account, and all the data harvesting, and trying to get end users to host their update servers for them.

Most of it can be worked around if you are in the know and willing to tweak, but it takes time and is bloody infuriating that with every Anniversary/Founders/Whatever update it undoes everything.

It makes me want to stab all of Microsoft.
The biggest problem I have with win10 is that each big update fucks up my folder views, seriously wtf MS?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Most of it can be worked around if you are in the know and willing to tweak, but it takes time and is bloody infuriating that with every Anniversary/Founders/Whatever update it undoes everything.
We need a good reliable crack team to put together a package so that every time a new big update rolls out you can fix it with one click.
 
Look, it's x86. It will run Windows 1.0 if you bloody want it to! The drivers are only to support specific extensions which are not in the official x86 instruction set. CPU drivers, in fact, do very LITTLE to enhance the OS experience.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
It is also still an effing trainwreck with all of its unremovable freemium apps shamelessly trying to funnel people into Microsoft's paid services, trying to get people to tie their OS to an online account, and all the data harvesting, and trying to get end users to host their update servers for them.
the task bar notifications of "We are better than chrome at phising attacks" is really what's pissing me off. I don't want my screen real estate taken up by ads! *gives MS the big middle finger on that*
 
mullet said:
NO WAY!! Linux is next in the pipeline.
I love linux for everything but gaming. I found a really cool power management application for my old lenovo in Debian that was created specifically for ibm laptops. The thing ran so much cooler and quieter on that linux distro than in windows 7. I have to admit the windows UI is much nicer looking and feeling to use but that linux efficiency and stability is so nice, plus the peace of mind of knowing that you are now outside of the vast majority of large data mining operations that mostly target the most common OSs and web browsers.
 
sirgallium said:
I love linux for everything but gaming. I found a really cool power management application for my old lenovo in Debian that was created specifically for ibm laptops. The thing ran so much cooler and quieter on that linux distro than in windows 7. I have to admit the windows UI is much nicer looking and feeling to use but that linux efficiency and stability is so nice, plus the peace of mind of knowing that you are now outside of the vast majority of large data mining operations that mostly target the most common OSs and web browsers.
Many will state that desktop Linux is so much more efficient than Windows and in a lot of cases I would agree for anecdotes like yours. But I've not really seen any direct battery life tests with new higher end laptops, 2 in 1s and ultraportables between Linux and Windows 10. Just skimming Reddit from Linux users on certain devices like the XPS 13 seems to have numbers all over the place. Which isn't really any different than Windows. Just one thing I've long been curious about but haven't seen any direct formal testing.
 
MavericK said:
In before rabid Windows 10 complainers.

Windows 7 is ~7 years old...eventually people will have to move on.
Damn, I am late, the Windows 10 worshipers are here already.

Why is so hard for people to understand that some people have (good) reasons to hate windows 10 or love Windows 7?

On topic, thats foul on AMD part to ignore an OS that still commands such a huge user base.

The funny thing is, the conspiracy theorist in me see things like this as more proof that someone very high up there, think past microsoft, really wants the whole world on W10, so they can have an even closer access to you.

Oh well.

Zarathustra[H] said:
I want to run OS2/Warp and BeOS!
Click to expand...
Too soon, bro, I am still mourning those two....
 
grtitan said:
Why is so hard for people to understand that some people have (good) reasons to hate windows 10 or love Windows 7?
I understand and agree with a number of the complaints. But some of the complaints are simply ridiculous. Like not being able to do real work in 10 without a Start Menu replacement? That's just BS. The Windows 10 OOBE on larger high resolution and multiple screens is way better than 7's. Running all of the complex apps I want across multiple screens files on my sig rig. Windows 7 can't do it better.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
Ryzen better be one amazing product release to get people to upgrade to Win 10. I for one will stay Windows 7 until I have a real reason to "upgrade".
AMD said that Windows 7 should work just fine, it may not have support but it should work.
 
grtitan said:
Damn, I am late, the Windows 10 worshipers are here already.

Why is so hard for people to understand that some people have (good) reasons to hate windows 10 or love Windows 7?
I'm not sure how you got Windows 10 "worshiping" out of my post. Read my other posts as well, I said I have no problem with people using/loving Windows 7. It's a great OS. But the fact of the matter is, it's on extended support and eventually it's going to be EoL.
 
Creig said:
I'm sure AMD didn't just arbitrarily decide to exclude Windows 7. There must be a pretty good reason behind it. I'm sure we'll find out why eventually.
It's likely called a big, fat check from MS. ;)
 
My guess is Microsoft $ are worth more than they could turn down.
Not that it matters other than a headline, they will still work fine.
 
Creig said:
I'm sure AMD didn't just arbitrarily decide to exclude Windows 7. There must be a pretty good reason behind it. I'm sure we'll find out why eventually.
The answer to 99 out of 100 questions in business is money.
 
Nenu said:
My guess is Microsoft $ are worth more than they could turn down.
Not that it matters other than a headline, they will still work fine.
Damar said:
It's likely called a big, fat check from MS. ;)
I dunno if its money or some other carrot or threat, because if you read my post above, it's not only AMD. All three chip vendors capable of running windows are on notice for not supporting Win7.

https://hardforum.com/threads/amd-s...rivers-for-windows-7.1924540/#post-1042808117
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Windows 10 has many advantages over Windows 7 for sure. DX 12, better scheduler, lighter footprint using less RAM and less disk space, faster boots, etc. etc.

It is also still an effing trainwreck with all of its unremovable freemium apps shamelessly trying to funnel people into Microsoft's paid services, trying to get people to tie their OS to an online account, and all the data harvesting, and trying to get end users to host their update servers for them.

Most of it can be worked around if you are in the know and willing to tweak, but it takes time and is bloody infuriating that with every Anniversary/Founders/Whatever update it undoes everything.

It makes me want to stab all of Microsoft.
You know you can just ignore it all? This stuff is on every platform you use nowadays. Yes it is bull shit but Apple and Google have been data mining and funneling you towards their app store for years. Shit even websites you visit are tracking what you do. I don't like as much everyone else but it something that is not going away. None of it bothers me and I still have yet to even open the windows store. It boils down to people hating change. So what shit is in a different space? I would thing the intellegence on this forum to be on the higher end but get easily defeated and frustrated over a option being moved to a new location? It didn't even take me a week to get use to windows 10.
 
