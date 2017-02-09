AMD: Sorry, No Official Ryzen Drivers for Windows 7

Megalith
The headline says it all, so I won’t bother going much further. AMD would have you know that Ryzen technically works with Windows 7, but you should only bet on Windows 10 getting support and drivers. I suppose I will ask if this has any effect on you die-hard W7 fans who already have their wallet open for a Ryzen chip.
AMD won’t be providing Windows 7 drivers for its upcoming Ryzen processors, the company said, contradicting recent reports that indicated AMD would support Microsoft’s older operating system. AMD confirmed that it has tested and validated Ryzen on Windows 7, but that it won’t officially support the OS. It puts to rest the suggestion of a recent translated report from Computerbase that AMD would reverse its stance and ship Windows 7 drivers for Ryzen. “To achieve the highest confidence in the performance of our AMD Ryzen desktop processors (formerly code-named ‘Summit Ridge’), AMD validated them across two different OS generations, Windows 7 and 10,” AMD said in a statement in response to a question from PCWorld. “However, only support and drivers for Windows 10 will be provided in AMD Ryzen desktop processor production parts.”
