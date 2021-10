AMD shows off 3.0 GHz Barcelona with 3x2900 XT?

aznx said: Single core with 3 GPUs? Isn't that a bit retarded? Also two of the GPUs have the Crossfire bridge. And if the cards aren't working, how is anything even displayed on the monitor? Click to expand...

It wasn't running any benchmarks, theirs nothing in that picture saying that its a agena or barcelona based processor, theirs nothing saying how many cores are running. Secondly, It doesn't show THAT system hooked up to a monitor outputting video (is that too much to ask?). Every 2900XT comes with a crossfire bridge, meaning they would have two to hook the first set up, it would be stupid not too if that were a genuine tri crossfire setup (alot of info needs to be shared across the pciE bus), and since crossfire wouldn't work anyways w/o that second bridge, only one of those cards would be functioning anyways.ive seen pictures of octo-SLi, didn't mean it worked however.I'm just saying, this picture only proves that 3 2900xts can physically be put on the same board, not function in conjunction with eachother.Also this picture doesn't prove that its running an agena / barcelona proc.So why is everyone saying thats what it is? that what I want to know.