AMD shows off 3.0 GHz Barcelona with 3x2900 XT?

Joined
Dec 31, 1969
Messages
0
AMD is showing off something that many people have doubted them about lately, and that is a high speed quad core processor. While not mentioned by name at AMD's analyst day, there are "Quad Core Processors for Desktop" being demonstrated using 3-way CrossFire. Both machines are running a yet-to-released Phenom processor based on the Agena core. One machine is running Call of Juarez and the other is running Stranglehold. I have personally played stranglehold on an Agena system and watched it fully utilize all four Agena cores!
 
C

Cyrilix

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
2,188
Well, for the high clockspeed processors, they may just decide to charge something in the range of $1000, and therefore reduce demand.
 
O

Ockie

*** Self Proclaimed Storage King ***
Joined
Mar 2, 2005
Messages
17,993
I say: Less showing and more product on the shelf...
 
C

CCUABIDExORxDIE

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
2,957
take a look at that picture....3.0ghz on a 4 core chip on the AMD stock heatpipe cooler....thats impressive in itself.
 
C

CCUABIDExORxDIE

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
2,957
tornadotsunamilife said:
I think the 6 fans in the case may help ;)
Click to expand...

it cant help too much...thats like saying you can take a stock heatsink, no heatpipes and just BLAST air over it and get the same results as a super high end hsf. it can only help soo much, the heatpipe scan only wick the heat away so fast.
 
T

Trombe

Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2007
Messages
891
Seeing stuff like this just makes my decision harder to make on who to finally go with come September :(
 
R

Rabid Badger

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2006
Messages
2,093
If that is representative of what we can expect on the market soon and not a one-in-5000-dies chip then this is very encouraging news.
 
M

mentok1982

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,365
What is with the giant [H] watermark? It practically ruins the pic for me. Was the old small [H]
not good enough this time?

On a separate note, which nuclear powered PSU is powering all three of those HD 2900 XTs?
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
52,257
mentok1982 said:
What is with the giant [H] watermark? It practically ruins the pic for me. Was the old small [H]
not good enough this time?
Click to expand...

Did it impact the creative shading of the screenshot taken with a camera? :p

And as for the watermark, that is OUR picture and I don't want it hotlinked all over the galaxy with my paying the bandwidth bill for it on other sites.
 
R

Rabid Badger

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2006
Messages
2,093
mentok1982 said:
What is with the giant [H] watermark? It practically ruins the pic for me. Was the old small [H]
not good enough this time?

On a separate note, which nuclear powered PSU is powering all three of those HD 2900 XTs?
Click to expand...

It's a Thermaltake ToughPower 1200.
 
R

rgroves

n00b
Joined
Jan 23, 2003
Messages
30
mentok1982 said:
What is with the giant [H] watermark? It practically ruins the pic for me. Was the old small [H]
not good enough this time?
Click to expand...

Geez, dude.... Why don't you insult Kyle, and [H]ard|OCP a little more....Show some respect.

I bet you complain about anyone that puts their logo on things.


Kyle - THANKS for the awesome first shots of this.
 
C

Caffeinated

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2002
Messages
1,451
Fantastic! I have to agree with CCUABIDExORxDIE - running on a stock heat sink at 3.0Ghz is impressive - the fact that it is a Quad Core running @ 3.0Ghz off a stock heat sink... INCREDIBLE :eek:

I now have renewed faith, and excitement for the coming Barcelona!
 
D

DemonDiablo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,767
Well I guess this is one step better than a simulated 2.6Ghz barcelona. Still though I'm just looking at a screen shot here. Did they say anything about an eta date on this? If they dont start mass production of these chips untill 2Q08 then its kinda meh, but if they are shipping these bad boys out this year then thats really really really great news to hear for the enthusiast community.

Heres to hoping that AMD will get some high clocked K10's to market this year.
 
C

ChronoReverse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2005
Messages
1,192
Good news. I already pulled the trigger on a Q6600, but for AMD to be able to come out flying with the Phenoms, it's only a good thing =)
 
D

DemonDiablo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,767
Skeptic much? Come on lets leave the conspiracy theory at the door here for a second. While the pc industry has been pretty shady over the past few years, I would like to give amd the benefit of the doubt here even though they released this with very little information at all.
 
S

Simpson5774

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
2,937
Theirs nothing in that pic that says that there are 4 cores running or even available. It could be a single core for all we know (which are on the road map for amd). And you need both bridges to run those two top cards in crossfire.

Their is nothing connecting the windows vista 3 ghz photo with a quad core phenom and theirs nothing telling me that any of those three cards are working together or at all.

PR stunt? I think so.
 
O

oplin

Gawd
Joined
Jan 9, 2002
Messages
831
I didn't see this coming from AMD i was all set on switching to Intel in the next few months as this processor looked like it was going to be delayed for quite a while. Got my fingers crossed AMD comes through with this one.
 
G

ganstafm

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2006
Messages
157
Simpson5774 said:
Theirs nothing in that pic that says that there are 4 cores running or even available. It could be a single core for all we know (which are on the road map for amd). And you need both bridges to run those two top cards in crossfire.

Their is nothing connecting the windows vista 3 ghz photo with a quad core phenom and theirs nothing telling me that any of those three cards are working together or at all.

PR stunt? I think so.
Click to expand...


Flipping heck doubter. :rolleyes:

Come on we want competetion so why are all of you shooting down amd in first sight.
The poster even stated hes seen the agena cores running, plus software crossfire is possible they have done it with the 19xx series. so they dont need a bridge.
 
A

aznx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2005
Messages
1,435
Simpson5774 said:
Theirs nothing in that pic that says that there are 4 cores running or even available. It could be a single core for all we know (which are on the road map for amd). And you need both bridges to run those two top cards in crossfire.

Their is nothing connecting the windows vista 3 ghz photo with a quad core phenom and theirs nothing telling me that any of those three cards are working together or at all.

PR stunt? I think so.
Click to expand...

Single core with 3 GPUs? Isn't that a bit retarded? Also two of the GPUs have the Crossfire bridge. And if the cards aren't working, how is anything even displayed on the monitor?:rolleyes:
 
S

SippieCup

Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
762
the three GPU's could be 2 in xfire for graphics, and then the 3rd for physics processing...

i wouldnt mind that w/ GTX's ^^


as for the quad core... i cant wait to get one under water, and does anyone know what motherboard hey are using? im guessing its an amd test bed one and not commerical, but i wouldnt mind knowing
 
S

Simpson5774

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
2,937
aznx said:
Single core with 3 GPUs? Isn't that a bit retarded? Also two of the GPUs have the Crossfire bridge. And if the cards aren't working, how is anything even displayed on the monitor?:rolleyes:
Click to expand...

It wasn't running any benchmarks, theirs nothing in that picture saying that its a agena or barcelona based processor, theirs nothing saying how many cores are running. Secondly, It doesn't show THAT system hooked up to a monitor outputting video (is that too much to ask?). Every 2900XT comes with a crossfire bridge, meaning they would have two to hook the first set up, it would be stupid not too if that were a genuine tri crossfire setup (alot of info needs to be shared across the pciE bus), and since crossfire wouldn't work anyways w/o that second bridge, only one of those cards would be functioning anyways.

ive seen pictures of octo-SLi, didn't mean it worked however.

I'm just saying, this picture only proves that 3 2900xts can physically be put on the same board, not function in conjunction with eachother.

Also this picture doesn't prove that its running an agena / barcelona proc.

So why is everyone saying thats what it is? that what I want to know.
 
Terminus

Terminus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2001
Messages
1,837
Sweet mother of Jesus my PC is now 4 years old since I have refused to buy Intel until I saw what AMD would come out with (and I'm poor)... could this finally be it?

Do you guys know how hard it is to game on an slot 754 now a days when everyone and their momma has a Core2 Duo??

My ultimatum to AMD: you have until Christmas
 
D

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
14,623
Simpson5774 said:
It wasn't running any benchmarks, theirs nothing in that picture saying that its a agena or barcelona based processor, theirs nothing saying how many cores are running. Secondly, It doesn't show THAT system hooked up to a monitor outputting video (is that too much to ask?). Every 2900XT comes with a crossfire bridge, meaning they would have two to hook the first set up, it would be stupid not too if that were a genuine tri crossfire setup (alot of info needs to be shared across the pciE bus), and since crossfire wouldn't work anyways w/o that second bridge, only one of those cards would be functioning anyways.

ive seen pictures of octo-SLi, didn't mean it worked however.

I'm just saying, this picture only proves that 3 2900xts can physically be put on the same board, not function in conjunction with eachother.

Also this picture doesn't prove that its running an agena / barcelona proc.

So why is everyone saying thats what it is? that what I want to know.
Click to expand...

Cuz Steve said so! :p
 
D

Deliximus

2[H]4U
Joined
May 29, 2001
Messages
4,071
simply put: go AMD!!
get this Phenom out!!! I will rampage the Intel forum if Phenom kick ass. if not, I will just bend over. =P
 
S

spiroh

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2004
Messages
366
People with dual core cpu's have a hard time hitting 5.9 in the experience factor within Vista unless it is overclocked by a lot. The fact that it can hit 5.9 probably means it is a quad core as the Q6600's have the ability to hit 5.9 in Vista.
 
B

BinarySynapse

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
15,103
So, AMD hand picked a 3.0GHz sample to put on display. I'm not going to go so far as to say that it isn't a Barcelona, but we really don't know. Also, showing off the WinSAT score is a joke. I have a Athlon 64 4000+ 1GB DDR400 system that scores 5.9 in every category, but only because I edited the XML file to show that.

I really hope this is an indication of what AMD is going to do rather than just a PR stunt, but it doesn't look so hot.
 
S

spiroh

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2004
Messages
366
ryan_975 said:
So, AMD hand picked a 3.0GHz sample to put on display. I'm not going to go so far as to say that it isn't a Barcelona, but we really don't know. Also, showing off the WinSAT score is a joke. I have a Athlon 64 4000+ 1GB DDR400 system that scores 5.9 in every category, but only because I edited the XML file to show that.

I really hope this is an indication of what AMD is going to do rather than just a PR stunt, but it doesn't look so hot.
Click to expand...

So a company like AMD is doing a PR stunt and also editing XML files to make the processor look better? I also heard AMD is responsible for Kennedy's assassination too.
 
Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
6,624
Looks like they got in the C0 stepping and that they got the speed path issues fixed. Way to go AMD!!! :D

Now all we need is some benchies showing Phenom FX/X4/X2 CPUs eating Intel's C2Q/C2D alive in gaming...
 
B

BinarySynapse

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
15,103
spiroh said:
So a company like AMD is doing a PR stunt and also editing XML files to make the processor look better? I also heard AMD is responsible for Kennedy's assassination too.
Click to expand...

No, all I'm saying is that WinSAT scores aren't proof of performance and that a single 3.0GHz sample doesn't mean much if they can't get the yeilds to get them on the shelf at that speed.
 
