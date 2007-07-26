AMD shows off 3.0 GHz Barcelona with 3x2900 XT?

take a look at that picture....3.0ghz on a 4 core chip on the AMD stock heatpipe cooler....thats impressive in itself.
I think the 6 fans in the case may help
What is with the giant [H] watermark? It practically ruins the pic for me. Was the old small [H]
not good enough this time?
Considering there are 3 vid cards in there I can see why they need the 6 fans. quad core at 3ghz is impressive. I wonder how these things are going to overclock.I think the 6 fans in the case may help
On a separate note, which nuclear powered PSU is powering all three of those HD 2900 XTs?
Theirs nothing in that pic that says that there are 4 cores running or even available. It could be a single core for all we know (which are on the road map for amd). And you need both bridges to run those two top cards in crossfire.
Their is nothing connecting the windows vista 3 ghz photo with a quad core phenom and theirs nothing telling me that any of those three cards are working together or at all.
PR stunt? I think so.
Single core with 3 GPUs? Isn't that a bit retarded? Also two of the GPUs have the Crossfire bridge. And if the cards aren't working, how is anything even displayed on the monitor?
It wasn't running any benchmarks, theirs nothing in that picture saying that its a agena or barcelona based processor, theirs nothing saying how many cores are running. Secondly, It doesn't show THAT system hooked up to a monitor outputting video (is that too much to ask?). Every 2900XT comes with a crossfire bridge, meaning they would have two to hook the first set up, it would be stupid not too if that were a genuine tri crossfire setup (alot of info needs to be shared across the pciE bus), and since crossfire wouldn't work anyways w/o that second bridge, only one of those cards would be functioning anyways.
ive seen pictures of octo-SLi, didn't mean it worked however.
I'm just saying, this picture only proves that 3 2900xts can physically be put on the same board, not function in conjunction with eachother.
Also this picture doesn't prove that its running an agena / barcelona proc.
So why is everyone saying thats what it is? that what I want to know.
So, AMD hand picked a 3.0GHz sample to put on display. I'm not going to go so far as to say that it isn't a Barcelona, but we really don't know. Also, showing off the WinSAT score is a joke. I have a Athlon 64 4000+ 1GB DDR400 system that scores 5.9 in every category, but only because I edited the XML file to show that.
I really hope this is an indication of what AMD is going to do rather than just a PR stunt, but it doesn't look so hot.
So a company like AMD is doing a PR stunt and also editing XML files to make the processor look better? I also heard AMD is responsible for Kennedy's assassination too.