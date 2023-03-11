AMD Shares First Official Ryzen 7 7800X3D Gaming Benchmarks vs Core i9-13900K, Up To 24% Faster

Notice I said "some games" not "all games". In World of Warcraft the 5800X3D beats the 13900K by about 20%, which is substantial especially if you spend a good chunk of your gaming time playing that game. You can see from your own link that Final Fantasy also really loves the 5800X3D.



Also, a GPU bottleneck doesn't slow down a CPU, you just create a scenario where the CPU can't be fully utilized. Yes, there is a difference.