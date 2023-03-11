AMD Shares First Official Ryzen 7 7800X3D Gaming Benchmarks vs Core i9-13900K, Up To 24% Faster

Thought all this information was already out? Hmm

“AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D has plenty of promise, and we're sure that it will be this generation's Ryzen 7 5800X3D — the overwhelming choice for gamers that are solely interested in gaming.

The 12-core and 16-core Ryzen 7000X3D bring 3D V-Cache tech to AMD's multi-compute-chiplet processors for the first time (deep dive here), but they require special handling via AMD's drivers to ensure the highest performance, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has a single chiplet and will operate more like a traditional CPU. AMD's special driver sauce does a great job of delivering exceptional gaming performance for multi-chiplet designs without user intervention, but the 7800X3D will have a simpler plug-and-play implementation.

AMD was also uncharacteristically silent about the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D, but for different reasons. AMD shared zero official benchmarks for the 7900X3D and didn't sample it to the press. We can see why; in our Ryzen 9 7900X3D review, we saw that the price-to-performance ratio was less than inspiring. If you're buying on the high end, there's no reason not to plunk down the comparatively small extra amount to get the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

In contrast, it appears that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be the complete opposite; this chip could severely cannibalize the sales of AMD's own higher-end models. We'll see soon enough, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D comes to market on April 6, 2023, and you can be sure that we'll have our review published in the same time frame."

1678562205186.png


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...-i9-13900k-gaming-benchmarks-wins-by-up-to-24
 
wonder how this pans out @ 4K, previously notated negigible returns for changing the CPU so that's why i didn't upgrade
 
Not surprising, considering that even the 5800X3D was already faster than the 13900K in some games.
 
I am interested, but will see how the price settles. I went from a Ryzen 2700X, 3700X to 5700. All 8/16 cores/threads. Starting to feel a bit like stagnation to me. I'm mainly interested in gaming benchmarks but really wanting to see if it is really worth upgrading to if it costs around $400 or more. If the performance isn't a massive leap it would be hard to justify the increase in cost.
 
erek said:
Even at 4K?

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1733...-96-mb-of-l3-3d-v-cache-designed-for-gamers/4
Notice I said "some games" not "all games". In World of Warcraft the 5800X3D beats the 13900K by about 20%, which is substantial especially if you spend a good chunk of your gaming time playing that game. You can see from your own link that Final Fantasy also really loves the 5800X3D.

Also, a GPU bottleneck doesn't slow down a CPU, you just create a scenario where the CPU can't be fully utilized. Yes, there is a difference.
 
GotNoRice said:
Notice I said "some games" not "all games". In World of Warcraft the 5800X3D beats the 13900K by about 20%, which is substantial especially if you spend a good chunk of your gaming time playing that game. You can see from your own link that Final Fantasy also really loves the 5800X3D.

Also, a GPU bottleneck doesn't slow down a CPU, you just create a scenario where the CPU can't be fully utilized. Yes, there is a difference.
13900k is about 1% faster in 4k overall in a 53 game benchmark. https://www.techpowerup.com/review/rtx-4090-53-games-core-i9-13900k-vs-ryzen-7-5800x3d/2.html

1678566740213.png
 
