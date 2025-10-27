erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,923
""Rack-scale innovation marks the next chapter in the AMD data center strategy," said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions business unit at AMD. "By extending our leadership from silicon to software to full systems, we're giving cloud and AI customers an open, scalable path to deploy AMD performance faster than ever. Our strategic partnership with Sanmina brings U.S.-based manufacturing strength together with AMD AI systems design and enablement expertise to deliver quality, speed and flexibility at scale.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342291/amd-sells-zt-systems-data-center-manufacturing-to-sanmina
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342291/amd-sells-zt-systems-data-center-manufacturing-to-sanmina