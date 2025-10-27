  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Secures $1B U.S. Energy Department Contract for Lux and Discovery Supercomputers

"According to Reuters, the DoE's choice of AMD reflects confidence in the company's proven HPC track record, particularly with Frontier and El Capitan, the world's fastest supercomputers, which also runs on AMD hardware. Wright added that these new systems will help simulate complex processes like plasma dynamics for fusion energy and molecular interactions for drug development. "We're going to see massively faster progress toward harnessing fusion and treating diseases that are still death sentences today," he said. Together, Lux and Discovery mark a milestone for both AMD and U.S. scientific computing and build momentum for AMD's upcoming MI400 accelerators series."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342298/...contract-for-lux-and-discovery-supercomputers
 
