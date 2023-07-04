AMD Screws Gamers: Sponsorships Likely Block DLSS

This video implicitly suggests that this alleged behavior goes back even to FSR 1 integration efforts. Surely - this would have leaked from a dev before now if true, right?
 
serpretetsky said:
I dont know what happened to previous thread. However from my point of view that thread was a pile of garbage consisting 1% actual information and 99% ego trash responses. Let's see how this one goes.
Too much truth, needed to be memory-holed. He could have just locked it instead of delete it.
 
staknhalo said:
Something's obviously up whatever that is
The inevitable phasing out of DLSS is probably up yes.
Proprietary things only survive until a good enough universal option exists. VHS displaced BETA. DirectX displaced Glide.
FSR is not an agreed on standard... but it seems to me the industry is starting to see it as one.
 
Still much speculation all around, no real hard evidence that I can see from the HUB video.
 
