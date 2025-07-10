AMD Sampling Next-Gen Ryzen Desktop "Medusa Ridge," Sees Incremental IPC Upgrade, New cIOD

erek
"Sources point to the possibility of AMD increasing core counts per CCD to 12, and giving the CCD 48 MB of L3 cache. At this point we don't know if all 12 cores will be arranged in a single CCX with a monolithic slab of 48 MB L3 cache, or if there's a dual-CCX layout with 6 cores per CCX sharing 24 MB of L3 cache, each. The other big upgrade with "Medusa Ridge" is its client I/O die (cIOD). AMD is expected to build its new generation cIOD on a newer EUV node such as 5 nm N5 or 4 nm N4P, a significant upgrade from the current 6 nm N6. 1usmus says that the biggest reason for AMD to update its cIOD is the memory controller architecture. AMD is expected to give "Medusa Point" a new dual memory controller architecture. There are still two DDR5 channels per socket, but this is redesigned for increased memory speeds, letting AMD catch up with Intel in this area. As for the CPU frequency boosting technologies, such as PBO and Curve Optimizer, there are no updates expected, and 1usmus concludes that it Hydra support should be straightforward."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338854/...a-ridge-sees-incremental-ipc-upgrade-new-ciod
