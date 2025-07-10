  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Sampling Next-Gen Ryzen Desktop "Medusa Ridge," Sees Incremental IPC Upgrade, New cIOD

"Sources point to the possibility of AMD increasing core counts per CCD to 12, and giving the CCD 48 MB of L3 cache. At this point we don't know if all 12 cores will be arranged in a single CCX with a monolithic slab of 48 MB L3 cache, or if there's a dual-CCX layout with 6 cores per CCX sharing 24 MB of L3 cache, each. The other big upgrade with "Medusa Ridge" is its client I/O die (cIOD). AMD is expected to build its new generation cIOD on a newer EUV node such as 5 nm N5 or 4 nm N4P, a significant upgrade from the current 6 nm N6. 1usmus says that the biggest reason for AMD to update its cIOD is the memory controller architecture. AMD is expected to give "Medusa Point" a new dual memory controller architecture. There are still two DDR5 channels per socket, but this is redesigned for increased memory speeds, letting AMD catch up with Intel in this area. As for the CPU frequency boosting technologies, such as PBO and Curve Optimizer, there are no updates expected, and 1usmus concludes that it Hydra support should be straightforward."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338854/...a-ridge-sees-incremental-ipc-upgrade-new-ciod
 
So my guess is that we'll see the following lineup:

Ryzen 5 10600: 6c/12t $300
Ryzen 7 10700: 8c/16t $379
Ryzen 9 10850: 10c/20t $429
Ryzen 9 10900: 12c/14t $499
Ryzen 9 10950: 16c/12t $699
Ryzen 9 10970: 20c/40t $849
Ryzen 9 10990: 24c/48t $999

In other words, Ryzen 5 still 6 cores. No Ryzen 3.
 
Very possible. Think it will come down to how worried they are about Intel possibly massively upping their core count as well.

I think the real crap skus we are likely to see will be 10800x 12 cores 1 CCD.... and 10800 non X with 2 6 core CCDs. lol
 
Sounds about right...

But I would love to see some Ryzen 3 options for some.... lower cost desktop hardware, even if they are OEM only parts.
Intel still moves a lot of parts, like the U300L, and that part of the market could use a reasonable competitor.
 
any X3D predictions?
 
any X3D predictions?
AMD will only release 1CCD 8 core X3D, with a 8% price increase over the current 9800X3D

A dual-CCD 12-core one with a single 6-core CCD with VCache, the other standard non-VCache 6-core CCD, and cost 5% more than the current 99000X3D

A dual-CCD 16-core with a single 8-core CCD with VCache, the other standard non-VCache 8-core CCD, and cost the same as the current 9950X3D


No, AMD won't release a 12-core, single-CCD X3D chip as those successfully manufactured 12-core VCache dies will be too valuable for AI datacentres: AMD will argue that a dual CCD with 6 X3D cores is the same thing.
 
Zen6 has been rumored to be going from 8 to 12 cores per CCD for awhile now.
It'll be up to 12 per CCD for full sized cores. But that's for the server side. No idea on their plans for gaming CPUs.
 
It'll be up to 12 per CCD for full sized cores. But that's for the server side. No idea on their plans for gaming CPUs.
I can't imagine its logical to design two completely different CCDs. The rumors are not 12 CCD Zen6c cores. (Zen6c might be a crazy 32c or more realistic 24c cores per ccd) Zen5c CCDs already have 16 cores. That is the point of the c compact cores.
I think its pretty safe to say at this point there will be a 12 core single CCD x3d 10k series SKU. How much does AMD feel they can charge is the question imo. lol
I also wonder if they do anything odd... like a 8 core x3d CCD + a 12 core non x3d CCD.

IF and ya its a rumor if true. They have options to create some odd configurations to compete with Intel parts. If they can make some less expensive odd combo that beats Intels best up... then they can charge '90s Intel money for a 12 X3D + 12 - 24 core 48 thread monster.
 
I can't imagine its logical to design two completely different CCDs. The rumors are not 12 CCD Zen6c cores. (Zen6c might be a crazy 32c or more realistic 24c cores per ccd) Zen5c CCDs already have 16 cores. That is the point of the c compact cores.
I think its pretty safe to say at this point there will be a 12 core single CCD x3d 10k series SKU. How much does AMD feel they can charge is the question imo. lol
I also wonder if they do anything odd... like a 8 core x3d CCD + a 12 core non x3d CCD.

IF and ya its a rumor if true. They have options to create some odd configurations to compete with Intel parts. If they can make some less expensive odd combo that beats Intels best up... then they can charge '90s Intel money for a 12 X3D + 12 - 24 core 48 thread monster.
AMD won't give you a full 12-core X3D CCD.

Why would they? They are already WAY ahead of Intel in Gaming, and AMD is going to be as LAZY as possible. AMD is going to give you JUST enough to be the best, and not an inch more... and charge as much as possible for it.
 
No, AMD won't release a 12-core, single-CCD X3D chip as those successfully manufactured 12-core VCache dies will be too valuable for AI datacentres: AMD will argue that a dual CCD with 6 X3D cores is the same thing.
Hmm 🤔
 
AMD won't give you a full 12-core X3D CCD.

Why would they? They are already WAY ahead of Intel in Gaming, and AMD is going to be as LAZY as possible. AMD is going to give you JUST enough to be the best, and not an inch more... and charge as much as possible for it.
Most likely. Intel is going to be following up the Ultra stuff. As bad as it was at launch after a bunch of updates, its looking a lot better outside of gaming then it did a few months back.
Your probably not wrong though, AMD coasting would not be shocking.
 
Hmm 🤔
He has a point. I won't be surprised to see a lot of lesser then dual CCD configs.
I am almost 100% positive they will have some dummy skus.
10900x 12 cores 24 threads. (1 CCD)
10900 12 cores 24 threads (2 CCD)

Think we all know it will happen. haha
 
Think of the most bone-headed, clueless "Can't read the room", shoot-themselves-in-the-foot sort of decision...

...and you can guarantee AMD will make that decision confidently.
 
Need Intel to figure its stuff out and launch something competitive. This is monopolistic Intel pricing when AMD was dicking with bulldozer.
 
Ryzen 9 going from 12 to 24 cores seems silly. If they did this many different products, it would be time to rebalance the numbers. Make it so there's only 1 or maybe 2 Ryzen 9s, and then maybe 1 3 and 2 each 5 and 7 or something.
 
No, AMD won't release a 12-core, single-CCD X3D chip as those successfully manufactured 12-core VCache dies will be too valuable for AI datacentres: AMD will argue that a dual CCD with 6 X3D cores is the same thing.
It's possible but unlikely. I do think AMD is going to release a 12 core, 1ccd x3d chip. The reality is even if the 12 core die would be better for AI / datacenters not all fully functional chiplets will make the cut.

Data center dies need to meet specific power efficiency needs and clock speeds at x power generating y heat. Leaky silicon clocks high but gets hot, generally these are the dies that then get shifted to consumer as consumer likes leaky silicon as its generally faster but less efficient.

Hence, we wont know if they will have enough leaky silicon till the chips start to tape out.
 
Ryzen 9 going from 12 to 24 cores seems silly. If they did this many different products, it would be time to rebalance the numbers. Make it so there's only 1 or maybe 2 Ryzen 9s, and then maybe 1 3 and 2 each 5 and 7 or something.
Ryzen 5 should have been 8 cores for years. Why would they start now?
 
X3D won't be going AI for the simple reason that it's locked to their current low production rate and anything AI related would have a demand for a huge number of parts that couldn't be delivered.

X3D is built on an old TSMC stacking process. AMD are currently buying 100% of its output and TSMC aren't interested in expanding it. Partly because of it's age, and partly because they'd rather sell their newer, more capable, and much more expensive stacking products instead.

If AMD could get enough of one of those, they might be able to make an Epyc3D chip for AI data centers, but that would be a distinct product entirely.

I'm not holding my breath though, for TSMC's newest super stacking processes they'd be competing against the biggest tech companies using them for their own proprietary AI chips; and those companies have far more money to throw around.
 
X3D won't be going AI for the simple reason that it's locked to their current low production rate and anything AI related would have a demand for a huge number of parts that couldn't be delivered.

X3D is built on an old TSMC stacking process. AMD are currently buying 100% of its output and TSMC aren't interested in expanding it. Partly because of it's age, and partly because they'd rather sell their newer, more capable, and much more expensive stacking products instead.

If AMD could get enough of one of those, they might be able to make an Epyc3D chip for AI data centers, but that would be a distinct product entirely.

I'm not holding my breath though, for TSMC's newest super stacking processes they'd be competing against the biggest tech companies using them for their own proprietary AI chips; and those companies have far more money to throw around.
They already offer x3d Epyc SKUs
 
No, AMD won't release a 12-core, single-CCD X3D chip as those successfully manufactured 12-core VCache dies will be too valuable for AI datacentres: AMD will argue that a dual CCD with 6 X3D cores is the same thing.
Why a single CCD for datacenters?
 
Why a single CCD for datacenters?
I think they make the CCD before deciding on what cpu they end up going, having the same CCD going into so many product is what save AMD a ton of money on the R&D, binning, large scale production, etc...

X3D won't be going AI
I am not sure what that mean ? I can imagine those x3d epyc cpu are not particularly for AI (but I do not know, has we are more familiar with TPU/GPU doing that work than the one CPU do in that field)
 
Ryzen 9 going from 12 to 24 cores seems silly. If they did this many different products, it would be time to rebalance the numbers. Make it so there's only 1 or maybe 2 Ryzen 9s, and then maybe 1 3 and 2 each 5 and 7 or something.
I'll double down and say the lineup will be like the following:

Ryzen 5 10600: 1D/6c/12t $289
Ryzen 7 10700: 1D/8c/16t $359
Ryzen 9 10900: 2D/12c/14t $489
Ryzen 9 10970: 2D/20c/40t $829
Ryzen 9 10990: 2D/24c/48t $959


Ryzen 5 10600X: 1D/6c/12t $300
Ryzen 7 10700X: 1D/8c/16t $379
Ryzen 9 10850X: 1D/10c/20t $429
Ryzen 9 10900X: 1D/12c/14t $499
Ryzen 9 10950X: 2D/16c/12t $699
Ryzen 9 10970XT: 2D/20c/40t $849
Ryzen 9 10990XT: 2D/24c/48t $999

Ryzen 7 10800X3D: 1D/8c/16t $519
Ryzen 9 10930X3D: 2D/12c/14t $699
Ryzen 9 10950X3D: 2D/16c/12t $899
 
Close but I think AMD will do the x3D single CCD’s with 8, and 10 cores, they save the full 12 core CCD’s for the pro series AI whoseamajiggers.
 
Close but I think AMD will do the x3D single CCD’s with 8, and 10 cores, they save the full 12 core CCD’s for the pro series AI whoseamajiggers.
Yikes, 10 cores on a single ccd with X3D?

that's a bit TOO MUCH innovation and progress. Once that progress is made, it can't be un-made. AMD wants to make sure it has plenty of room to give a minimum viable product no matter what Intel provides in response.
 
A single CCD 12 cores X3D part will exist, however unless Intel has something to compete against it, I will expect the price to be sky high on it.
 
Yikes, 10 cores on a single ccd with X3D?

that's a bit TOO MUCH innovation and progress. Once that progress is made, it can't be un-made. AMD wants to make sure it has plenty of room to give a minimum viable product no matter what Intel provides in response.
Like what Nvidia is doing right now, and Intel used to do for a long time until they got dethroned?

Yeah, sounds about right. Without fail, any tech company that holds a crown in any area just stagnates without enough competition. Well, Nvidia doesn't give a shit period anymore. It's all about data center. Them pissing a tiny bit of spare change into desktop GPU R&D is enough to keep up with AMD's whole budget.

It's more like Nvidia is even heading the charge, considering AMD is following its exact release pattern and then just undercutting it on price (in the GPU space). My guess is that they'll extend the philosophy to the CPU space and just have something handy to compete with Intel if needed (but only if needed), but release the bare minimum product that will keep making a certain amount of money, which means margins will be higher since the core count will stay similar. Best case, release that "something" as the next gen or a little refresh, worst case release it early to compete.
 
I am not sure I buy the talk about AMD deciding to not offer full cores count on the x3d parts, they could continue as they have been since the beginning to use it on their best dies first, the one most worth spending extra on, (specially if they did not fix all the added heat exchange issue added cache add), they can charge a nice extra for the 3d part.

a 9800x3d compute die is 70mm.... they sell them for nearly $475-$540.... people find 181mm of GB206, that come with GDDR7 on a small motherboard for $300 a bad price.....

They can sell a 9565 $6500 yes, but it has 12 times the CCD on it at 13 times the price tag...
 
I am not sure I buy the talk about the x3d part being cheap in cores count, they could continue as they have been since the beginning to use it on their best dies first, the one worth it, (specially if they did not fix all the added heat exchange issue added cache add), they can charge a nice extra for the 3d part.

a 9800x3d compute die is 70mm.... they sell them for nearly $475-$540.... people find 181mm of GB206, that come with GDDR7 on a small motherboard for $300 a bad price.....

They can sell a 9565 $6500 yes, but it has 12 times the CCD on it at 13 times the price tag...
Guarantee every X3D Gaming part is going to be a harvested CCD. Not a single consumer chip will have 12 cores X3D. Just like when they reduced their die-size and were able to fit 16-cores on one AM4 CPU: they didn't make the Ryzen 7 have 16 cores, they invented a new, higher-priced Ryzen, and kept Ryzen 7 at just 8 cores.

They are going to do the exact same thing with a 12-core CCD. People think the Ryzen 7 is going to have 12 cores? No way. Welcome to StagNation, until Intel gives AMD any reason to worry, AMD is going to offer as little as possible.
 
I really can't imagine that AMD won't increase core count on desktop CPUs when Zen 6 comes out. They've been stagnant since 2019. Meanwhile Intel has been piling on the e-cores. In multithread AMD is basically a notch down from Intel except for the 9950X, which frequently beats an i9 or Core Ultra 9. But you need a 9900X to keep up with an i7/u7 in multithread, 9700X trades blows with a 14600k, etc. AMD will want to catch up on the productivity side. They have some work to do if the Nova Lake Core Ultra 9 rumors are true - 52 cores. 16P, 32E, and 4 low power cores. Also core count increases for the rest of Intel's stack.

Then on the X3D side they'll just charge more but offer the same number of cores you can get on non-X3D chips because not doing so would piss off gamers. They'll just bill us for it. 12 core single CCD X3D gaming CPU will happen. You'll just have to pay if you want one.

I expect prices on Zen 6 Ryzen 7 X3D chips to go up and possibly also go down or at least stay flat. Since 2019 it's basically been 8 and 6 core CCDs. So Ryzen 7 gets 8, Ryzen 5 gets 6, and Ryzen 9 gets two CCDs. I think the 2 CCDs for Ryzen 9 will continue. But what I'm guessing will change is Ryzen 5 will go to 8 cores and there will be two sizes of Ryzen 7, 12 and 10 cores. 10-core Ryzen 7 10700X3D will be similar in price to a 9800X3D or maybe even a little cheaper, like $450-480 at launch. 12 core 10800X3D will be "premium" and more expensive.
 
