AMD Sampling Next-Gen Ryzen Desktop "Medusa Ridge," Sees Incremental IPC Upgrade, New cIOD

I really can't imagine that AMD won't increase core count on desktop CPUs when Zen 6 comes out. They've been stagnant since 2019. Meanwhile Intel has been piling on the e-cores. In multithread AMD is basically a notch down from Intel except for the 9950X, which frequently beats an i9 or Core Ultra 9. But you need a 9900X to keep up with an i7/u7 in multithread, 9700X trades blows with a 14600k, etc. AMD will want to catch up on the productivity side. They have some work to do if the Nova Lake Core Ultra 9 rumors are true - 52 cores. 16P, 32E, and 4 low power cores. Also core count increases for the rest of Intel's stack.



Then on the X3D side they'll just charge more but offer the same number of cores you can get on non-X3D chips because not doing so would piss off gamers. They'll just bill us for it. 12 core single CCD X3D gaming CPU will happen. You'll just have to pay if you want one.



I expect prices on Zen 6 Ryzen 7 X3D chips to go up and possibly also go down or at least stay flat. Since 2019 it's basically been 8 and 6 core CCDs. So Ryzen 7 gets 8, Ryzen 5 gets 6, and Ryzen 9 gets two CCDs. I think the 2 CCDs for Ryzen 9 will continue. But what I'm guessing will change is Ryzen 5 will go to 8 cores and there will be two sizes of Ryzen 7, 12 and 10 cores. 10-core Ryzen 7 10700X3D will be similar in price to a 9800X3D or maybe even a little cheaper, like $450-480 at launch. 12 core 10800X3D will be "premium" and more expensive.