K

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPU Specs Leak Out: 5995WX Flagship With 64 Cores, 280W TDP, 256 MB Cache & Up To 4.55 GHz Clocks

Recently, it was reported that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPU lineup, which is codenamed Chagall, will be launching in March 2022. Now Igor's Lab has revealed even more technical details of the upcoming workstation / prosumer lineup. The new details include specs and technical data surrounding the upcoming workstation parts which will be compatible with the WRX80 platform.
 
This is all good and well, but what I am really interested in is seeing the TRX40 parts.

I sincerely hope they are not skipping them.
 
AMD did clain they would be providing long term compatibility for sTRX4 / TRX40. Thats one of the reasons I was able to justify the ludicrous price tag on my motherboard. If they deciede to not move forward with any new TRX40 parts like this article is suggesting, that will be a little like having the rug pulled out from under you.
 
