AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 “Shimada Peak” spotted with 32 and 64 Zen5 cores

If There was an unlocked, 64-core, X3D Threadripper I think we could consider that to be the "HEDT" we all want.

No compromises. No "Uhm ACTUALLY if you're just gaming you're overspending errm"

Just pure "me want good, me want best" monkey brain monstrosity.
 
I wonder if this new leak means we will only get the PRO version of the threadripper 9000 series!?
 
sram said:
I bet they will only release it for registered memory, yes. And quite a few channels. And $$$.
 
