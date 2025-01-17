AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 “Shimada Peak” spotted with 32 and 64 Zen5 cores

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
This is being discussed I can see. I saw it in techpowerup forums. Hopefully it will happen. This way, threadripper will cover a wider audience.Would be more enticing if even one was a X3D die.
I wonder if this new leak means we will only get the PRO version of the threadripper 9000 series!?
I doubt they will only do only the pro:I wonder if this new leak means we will only get the PRO version of the threadripper 9000 series!?