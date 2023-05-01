AMD Ryzen Threadripper 8000 "Shimada Peak" HEDT CPUs Prepped for 2025 Launch

erek
Pretty cool
"No high-end desktop (HEDT) options are marked for release in 2024, and DigiTimes reckons that AMD is planning to release Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper processors in the following year. The codename for the Ryzen Threadripper 8000-series seems to be "Shimada Peak" and industry experts think that these HEDT CPUs will eventually succeed the Threadripper "Storm Peak" 7000 family (due for launch later in 2023) - a shared socket design is also a likelihood due to AMD wanting to stretch out the lifespan of mounting connection standards by avoiding costly decisions - their sTRX4/SP3r3 socket only survived for one generation."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308052/...himada-peak-hedt-cpus-prepped-for-2025-launch
