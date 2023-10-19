erek
Pretty cool
"Moving onto the Threadripper PRO 7000WX series, and we have four processor models—the PRO 7995WX (100-100000884WOF), the PRO 7985WX (100-100000454WOF), the PRO 7975WX (100-100000453WOF), and the 7965WX (100000885WOF). All four are high core-count models. The PRO 7995WX leads the pack with a mammoth 96-core/192-thread core-count, 5.10 GHz maximum boost, and 482 MB of total cache. The PRO 7985WX is 64-core/128-thread, with 5.10 GHz maximum boost, and 320 MB total cache. The PRO 7975WX is 32-core/64-thread, with 5.30 GHz maximum boost, and 160 MB total cache. Lastly, the 7965WX is 24-core/48-thread with 5.30 GHz maximum boost, and 152 MB of total cache."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/314900/amd-ryzen-threadripper-7000-series-lineup-revealed
