Pretty impressive article
"Given that this CPU in the ASRock server is over twice the performance of an Intel Xeon E-2378G/ E-2388G generation part, and even faster than the Core i9-12900 in Lenovo’s workstation, at a lower power point is amazing. Still, until AMD fully supports a Xeon-like Ryzen line, there are going to be sockets Ryzen will not compete for. This server is so good, it is proof that AMD needs to give us an EPYC Ryzen. If you are looking in this segment, it is worth taking a look at this ASRock Rack 1U4LW-B650/2L2T because it is so far ahead of the alternatives. That is not something we get to say often at STH."
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/amd-ryzen-server-the-asrock-rack-1u4lw-b650-2l2t-review/
