AMD Ryzen Server the ASRock Rack 1U4LW-B650/2L2T Review

Dec 19, 2005
Pretty impressive article

"Given that this CPU in the ASRock server is over twice the performance of an Intel Xeon E-2378G/ E-2388G generation part, and even faster than the Core i9-12900 in Lenovo’s workstation, at a lower power point is amazing. Still, until AMD fully supports a Xeon-like Ryzen line, there are going to be sockets Ryzen will not compete for. This server is so good, it is proof that AMD needs to give us an EPYC Ryzen. If you are looking in this segment, it is worth taking a look at this ASRock Rack 1U4LW-B650/2L2T because it is so far ahead of the alternatives. That is not something we get to say often at STH."

image.png


Source: https://www.servethehome.com/amd-ryzen-server-the-asrock-rack-1u4lw-b650-2l2t-review/
 
Oct 29, 2000
When I first heard of people building servers with consumer Ryzens I thought to myself ilthat it was a bad idea, but if STH speaks favorably of it, it is at least worth reading up on it.

I'd imagine the relative lack of PCIe lanes would be a limitation. My current server is very IO heavy, using fourteen 4x NVMe drives, an 8x NIC and an 8x SAS HBA, so I am up to 72 lanes, which a Ryzen won't be able to handle, but my server needs are not everyone's server needs.
 
Oct 29, 2000
Thoughts after taking a quick look:

- On board 10 gig networking is great, too bad it copper, and not SFP+

- As expected, the consumer levels of PCIe lanes are somewhat limiting

- No RDIMM support winds up limiting the amount of max ram.

As long as the above are not complicating for your server needs, it could be a solid choice.
 
Dec 19, 2005
Remember Google?

Google%E2%80%99s_First_Production_Server.jpg


_Museum_%282007-11-10_23.05.32_by_Carlo_Nardone%29.jpg
 
Oct 29, 2000
but goes back to your point about the viability of Consumer Off The Shelf parts
I wonder how long they ran it like that.

If you read the plaque they have out Infront of it it speaks to Googles software being designed to be distributed and fault tolerant.

Given that this was what their hardware looked like in the early days, I bet they really needed that fault tolerance.

It should be noted that not all workloads are that fault tolerant.
 
