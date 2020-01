Spoiler ♦ CPU - AMD 3800X With MasterLiquid Lite ML240L RGB AIO

♦ GPU - Nvidia RTX 2080

♦ RAM - G.Skill Trident Z 16GB DDR4(F4-4000C18D-16GTZ) (2x8)

♦ Mobo - MSI X470 - Gaming Plus(E7B79AMS.AA0-AMD ComboPI1.0.0.3)

♦ SSD - NVME SSD Intel 512GB

♦ DSP - LG 27" 4K UHD 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27UD59P-B.AUS) - Black

♦ PSU - Antec High Current Pro 1200W

For anyone interested.All Timings /Voltages end of videoTested a old game and new game at 2560 x1440 on AMD Ryzen 3800X.The test is to show that tuned timings for your DDR4 Ram is more important than actual fabric clock on AMD Ryzen.I just could not be bothered testing a bunch of games ,as I have done this many times and results are always the same.So I set CL12 DDR4 2933 Mhz vs CL16 DDR4 3866Mhz both have tight ram timings .The memory clock (mclk), the memory controller clock (uclk), and the infinity fabric clock (fclk) are all synced for best results.Want the best out of your system ram,fine tune Ram .I do not play at 1280x720 or 1920x1080,nor should people with best CPU's and GPU's.If you have normal gear tune ram and put cash toward better GPU.RDR2Sleeping dogs 4:20Timings/Voltages 6:05Computer used