AMD Ryzen CPUs See Up To 27% Performance Boost In Cyberpunk 2077 With Unofficial SMT Fix

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
3,084
AMD Ryzen CPUs See Up To 27% Performance Boost In Cyberpunk 2077 With Unofficial SMT Fix

"PCGameshardware did just that and the results showed improvements of up to 27% with the new unofficial patch applied. Using the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, an 8 Core 3D V-Cache chip, the CPU saw an average FPS gain from 108.3 FPS to 137.9 FPS. This shows that there is still a major problem with the game and its optimization around 8-core AMD Ryzen CPUs which has yet to be addressed by the developers."
 
Last edited:
Link to the mod project.
https://github.com/maximegmd/CyberEngineTweaks

From the 1.05 notes.
[AMD SMT] Optimized default core/thread utilization for 4-core and 6-core AMD Ryzen(tm) processors. 8-core, 12-core and 16-core processors remain unchanged and behaving as intended. This change was implemented in cooperation with AMD and based on tests on both sides indicating that performance improvement occurs only on CPUs with 6 cores and less.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top