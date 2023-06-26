AMD Ryzen CPUs See Up To 27% Performance Boost In Cyberpunk 2077 With Unofficial SMT Fix
"PCGameshardware did just that and the results showed improvements of up to 27% with the new unofficial patch applied. Using the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, an 8 Core 3D V-Cache chip, the CPU saw an average FPS gain from 108.3 FPS to 137.9 FPS. This shows that there is still a major problem with the game and its optimization around 8-core AMD Ryzen CPUs which has yet to be addressed by the developers."
