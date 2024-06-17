AMD Ryzen AI 9 300 Posts a 20% Performance Upgrade with Both Graphics and CPU Over Previous Gen

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,712
Pretty good
"On "Hawk Point," all eight cores are "Zen 4," capable of boosting to high frequencies, with two of them being marked as CPPC preferred cores, capable of boosting the highest. On "Strix Point," however, only four cores are based on the "Zen 5" architecture and capable of boosting to high frequency bands; while the other eight are "Zen 5c," which don't boost as high. While the IPC of "Zen 5c" is identical to "Zen 5," the fact that it doesn't boost as high, means that the generational multithreaded performance gain from the core-count increase is expected to be closer to 20%, with Golden Pig Upgrade talking about a Cinebench R23 nT score of over 20000 points, with "Hawk Point" scoring around 16000 points.
Things get interesting with graphics. The new RDNA 3.5 iGPU on "Strix Point" packs 16 compute units (CU), compared to 12 CU on the "Hawk Point." These 16 CU work out to 1,024 stream processors, a 33% increase over the 768 stream processors of "Hawk Point," and yet there are many other factors that decide graphics performance besides CU count, and so Golden Pig Upgrade expects a 20% graphics performance improvement, which should make the new iGPU beat the Intel Arc Xe-LPG graphics of Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors by at least 20%. AMD, in its product announcement slide, claimed a 36% graphics performance lead over the Arc Graphics iGPU of the Core Ultra 9 185H processor.
As for the NPU, AMD has already claimed an AI inferencing performance of 50 TOPS, which goes a fair bit above the 40 TOPS required to meet Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC program. This figure of NPU performance is needed for Windows to run local sessions of Copilot, minimizing back-and-forth from the Cloud, and improving privacy."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323658/...h-graphics-and-cpu-over-previous-gen#comments
"On "Hawk Point," all eight cores are "Zen 4," capable of boosting to high frequencies, with two of them being marked as CPPC preferred cores, capable of boosting the highest. On "Strix Point," however, only four cores are based on the "Zen 5" architecture and capable of boosting to high frequency bands; while the other eight are "Zen 5c," which don't boost as high. While the IPC of "Zen 5c" is identical to "Zen 5," the fact that it doesn't boost as high, means that the generational multithreaded performance gain from the core-count increase is expected to be closer to 20%, with Golden Pig Upgrade talking about a Cinebench R23 nT score of over 20000 points, with "Hawk Point" scoring around 16000 points.
Things get interesting with graphics. The new RDNA 3.5 iGPU on "Strix Point" packs 16 compute units (CU), compared to 12 CU on the "Hawk Point." These 16 CU work out to 1,024 stream processors, a 33% increase over the 768 stream processors of "Hawk Point," and yet there are many other factors that decide graphics performance besides CU count, and so Golden Pig Upgrade expects a 20% graphics performance improvement, which should make the new iGPU beat the Intel Arc Xe-LPG graphics of Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors by at least 20%. AMD, in its product announcement slide, claimed a 36% graphics performance lead over the Arc Graphics iGPU of the Core Ultra 9 185H processor.
As for the NPU, AMD has already claimed an AI inferencing performance of 50 TOPS, which goes a fair bit above the 40 TOPS required to meet Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC program. This figure of NPU performance is needed for Windows to run local sessions of Copilot, minimizing back-and-forth from the Cloud, and improving privacy."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323658/...h-graphics-and-cpu-over-previous-gen#comments