AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D to Feature 3D V-cache on Both CCD Chiplets

Yes it was stupid, it should have been an all or nothing approach to begin with and they should have been sold to seperate markets.

The 7950x is a great workstation CPU, and the 7800x3d is a great gaming CPU, trying to join them into some bastard chimera was just weird.



What gets me is the larger cache count on these parts, the reason 96MB of cache was chosen and remains unchanged is because SRAM doesn't scale down so it is sized to be a near identical match for the 8 core CCD, but to take it out to 128 MB per CCD means either that cache has been shrunk, which given TSMC's latest works is unlikely as even their latest of 3N processes barely manages a 5% size decrease over their existing 6N process, or the CCD has been increased in size. But if they increased the CCD from 8 to 12 cores, then the scaling works out pretty nicely and things continue to line up.

In that configuration even with the limited PCIE lanes and memory channels, it would be a beast of a workstation very nicely filling the gap between the existing 16/32 core lineup and the Threadrippers.



It might have lower clocks, but the core count would compensate for most jobs, and the cache would make up for the fewer memory channels.



I would happily make room for such a configuration in my office...