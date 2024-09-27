AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D to Feature 3D V-cache on Both CCD Chiplets

erek
“The introduction of 3D V-cache on both CCDs of the 9950X3D and 9900X3D could be interesting, as both chiplets will be capable of gaming workloads at a uniform performance level. On the 7950X3D and 7900X3D, OS scheduler-level QoS logic ensure gaming workloads are scheduled to the CCD with the 3D V-cache, while multithreaded productivity workloads are allowed to spread across both CCDs.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/327057/...3d-to-feature-3d-v-cache-on-both-ccd-chiplets
