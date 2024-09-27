AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D to Feature 3D V-cache on Both CCD Chiplets

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,933
“The introduction of 3D V-cache on both CCDs of the 9950X3D and 9900X3D could be interesting, as both chiplets will be capable of gaming workloads at a uniform performance level. On the 7950X3D and 7900X3D, OS scheduler-level QoS logic ensure gaming workloads are scheduled to the CCD with the 3D V-cache, while multithreaded productivity workloads are allowed to spread across both CCDs.”

1727448274174.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/327057/...3d-to-feature-3d-v-cache-on-both-ccd-chiplets
 
erek said:
“The introduction of 3D V-cache on both CCDs of the 9950X3D and 9900X3D could be interesting, as both chiplets will be capable of gaming workloads at a uniform performance level. On the 7950X3D and 7900X3D, OS scheduler-level QoS logic ensure gaming workloads are scheduled to the CCD with the 3D V-cache, while multithreaded productivity workloads are allowed to spread across both CCDs.”

View attachment 682081

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/327057/...3d-to-feature-3d-v-cache-on-both-ccd-chiplets
Click to expand...

This is what I'm waiting to see. Holding off on an AMD upgrade until these are out and reviewed/benched.
 
That's pretty cool. Never had an issue with the current scheduler (Game Bar + "Remember this is a game" FTW) but this makes things even easier and more consistent.
 
I've commented about wanting this in several threads. Having homogenous CCDs resolves so many things. Now it just needs to have a non-gaming single thread ability that matches a 7950x in Adobe Acrobat Pro. Yes, that's an odd use case and yes that is what I need for the one big work task in what otherwise can be used for gaming.
 
  • Like
Reactions: kac77
like this
Rvenger said:
They are going to be expensive. Calling right now - $799 for 9950x3d.
Click to expand...

That would be a downside. But it is more of a niche thing I suppose, if you want maximum gaming performance but also more cores for heavier type of work. All things considered the 7800X3D was not a horrible price for a top of the line gaming CPU. I assume the 9800X3D will get 95% of the performance for half the price in games, and the non-3XD 12 core options will probably be faster outside of games. So really, a niche of a niche segment.

Remember those old AMD FX (?) CPUs that were $800-900 back in the day? I recall those were the best gaming CPUs of their time but carried a heftier price tag.
 
Flogger23m said:
That would be a downside. But it is more of a niche thing I suppose, if you want maximum gaming performance but also more cores for heavier type of work. All things considered the 7800X3D was not a horrible price for a top of the line gaming CPU. I assume the 9800X3D will get 95% of the performance for half the price in games, and the non-3XD 12 core options will probably be faster outside of games. So really, a niche of a niche segment.

Remember those old AMD FX (?) CPUs that were $800-900 back in the day? I recall those were the best gaming CPUs of their time but carried a heftier price tag.
Click to expand...
These CPUs are not comparable to the old Intel Extreme Edition and AMD Black Edition and whatever else they named them. Those CPUs were just binned versions of the exact same CPU that could run higher clock speeds and had a lot of extra money added to the price tag.

The 3D cache CPUs are different in that they have a ton of extra cache which costs more, extra packaging steps which costs more and highly binned cores which can handle higher clock speeds at lower voltages. They are not comparable. The dual CCD chips with 3D cache on both CCDs literally cost more and it will be reflected in the price.

This could indicate yields are very, very good for the 9000 series. That might mean the price could be offset a small amount if there is little waste.
 
I'll believe it when I see it. Until then, I will be highly skeptical of this rumor.

The numbers are suspect as well. 128 mb of v-cache on the dual CCD products means 64 mb for each CCD if true. Meanwhile, the 9800X3D and 9600X3D gets 96 mb of v-cache for the one CCD. All things being equal, the 9800X3D should have the advantage in gaming due to the larger per-CCD v-cache size.

For comparison, the 7xxxX3D parts have 64 mb of v-cache. It would be interesting to see what the extra 32 mb v-cache does for the 9800X3D and 9600X3D.

Edit: I can see this being more believable if all 128 mb V-cache was dedicated to one CCD to spice it up vs the single CCD variants. The rumor might be misinterpreting the larger cache as an indicator it will be a split cache.
 
Rvenger said:
They are going to be expensive. Calling right now - $799 for 9950x3d.
Click to expand...
They might not sit at that kind of launch price for long. When Zen 4 launched, the $699 7950X was down to about $550 in less than two months after which it mostly hovered around $525 with or without free game deals. Then the 7950X3D was also being sold at a discount within two months, though admittedly it took until the holiday season to drop to about $550. From there both chips had steady price reductions until the abysmal launch of Zen 5 drove prices back up again.

While a dual CCD is novel, and what I have been waiting for, a 9950X3D with double cache does still need to somewhat compete on price against 9950X, the 7950X3D, the 7950X, and whatever Arrow Lake is sold by Intel.
 
Flogger23m said:
Remember those old AMD FX (?) CPUs that were $800-900 back in the day? I recall those were the best gaming CPUs of their time but carried a heftier price tag.
Click to expand...
That takes me waaay back. I remember being a computer sales man back in the day and I just couldn’t find any way to put value in the FX-55/57 chips. IMO, this was AMD’s Nvidia moment where they had the best product, yet priced it out of the overwhelming majority of people’s budget.
 
Usual_suspect said:
That takes me waaay back. I remember being a computer sales man back in the day and I just couldn’t find any way to put value in the FX-55/57 chips. IMO, this was AMD’s Nvidia moment where they had the best product, yet priced it out of the overwhelming majority of people’s budget.
Click to expand...
FX60 OC to 3GHz was supreme until Mr. Conroe came knocking on my door. ;-)
 
Good. This should sell like hotcakes then. No more scheduling bullshit they had with the 7950x3d. If they sell for $799 and come with overclocking i think would be worth it.
 
Brackle said:
Good. This should sell like hotcakes then. No more scheduling bullshit they had with the 7950x3d. If they sell for $799 and come with overclocking i think would be worth it.
Click to expand...
Should this chip actually exist and this isn’t fake it steps on the toes of the lower tiers of Threadripper. I expect this to be well over $799 USD should it be released.
 
Lakados said:
Should this chip actually exist and this isn’t fake it steps on the toes of the lower tiers of Threadripper. I expect this to be well over $799 USD should it be released.
Click to expand...
As do I. And I can easily still see them sell like hotcakes. A lot of people will be wanting those chips. This is something people wanted when they released that 7950x3d. Stupid decision to only have 1 CCD have the 3d v-cache
 
Brackle said:
As do I. And I can easily still see them sell like hotcakes. A lot of people will be wanting those chips. This is something people wanted when they released that 7950x3d. Stupid decision to only have 1 CCD have the 3d v-cache
Click to expand...
Yes it was stupid, it should have been an all or nothing approach to begin with and they should have been sold to seperate markets.
The 7950x is a great workstation CPU, and the 7800x3d is a great gaming CPU, trying to join them into some bastard chimera was just weird.

What gets me is the larger cache count on these parts, the reason 96MB of cache was chosen and remains unchanged is because SRAM doesn't scale down so it is sized to be a near identical match for the 8 core CCD, but to take it out to 128 MB per CCD means either that cache has been shrunk, which given TSMC's latest works is unlikely as even their latest of 3N processes barely manages a 5% size decrease over their existing 6N process, or the CCD has been increased in size. But if they increased the CCD from 8 to 12 cores, then the scaling works out pretty nicely and things continue to line up.
In that configuration even with the limited PCIE lanes and memory channels, it would be a beast of a workstation very nicely filling the gap between the existing 16/32 core lineup and the Threadrippers.

It might have lower clocks, but the core count would compensate for most jobs, and the cache would make up for the fewer memory channels.

I would happily make room for such a configuration in my office...
 
Lakados said:
Yes it was stupid, it should have been an all or nothing approach to begin with and they should have been sold to seperate markets.
The 7950x is a great workstation CPU, and the 7800x3d is a great gaming CPU, trying to join them into some bastard chimera was just weird.

What gets me is the larger cache count on these parts, the reason 96MB of cache was chosen and remains unchanged is because SRAM doesn't scale down so it is sized to be a near identical match for the 8 core CCD, but to take it out to 128 MB per CCD means either that cache has been shrunk, which given TSMC's latest works is unlikely as even their latest of 3N processes barely manages a 5% size decrease over their existing 6N process, or the CCD has been increased in size. But if they increased the CCD from 8 to 12 cores, then the scaling works out pretty nicely and things continue to line up.
In that configuration even with the limited PCIE lanes and memory channels, it would be a beast of a workstation very nicely filling the gap between the existing 16/32 core lineup and the Threadrippers.

It might have lower clocks, but the core count would compensate for most jobs, and the cache would make up for the fewer memory channels.

I would happily make room for such a configuration in my office...
Click to expand...
Yeah going to have to see how AMD clocks these X3d chips. I know they kept saying clock speeds aren't an issue anymore and it will have overclocking features.....buuuut as we have all learned over the decades, what a company says and what is released is 2 different things lol.
 
Lakados said:
Should this chip actually exist and this isn’t fake it steps on the toes of the lower tiers of Threadripper. I expect this to be well over $799 USD should it be released.
Click to expand...
That might not be the worst thing. Perhaps part of the plan is to just stop selling lower end Threadrippers. In a way AMD could go the opposite way of their Radeon plans with thread ripper. Just sell the good stuff people looking for TR will just pay it. Take a page from Nvidia... when you make something that shit kicks the competition into the ground you don't have to be nice and release a low end version of that product at all.
 
Brackle said:
Yeah going to have to see how AMD clocks these X3d chips. I know they kept saying clock speeds aren't an issue anymore and it will have overclocking features.....buuuut as we have all learned over the decades, what a company says and what is released is 2 different things lol.
Click to expand...
Larger surface area might let them get larger boosts for a brief period of time, almost Intel style where it can match the non X3D for a few seconds before settling down maybe.
 
ChadD said:
That might not be the worst thing. Perhaps part of the plan is to just stop selling lower end Threadrippers. In a way AMD could go the opposite way of their Radeon plans with thread ripper. Just sell the good stuff people looking for TR will just pay it. Take a page from Nvidia... when you make something that shit kicks the competition into the ground you don't have to be nice and release a low end version of that product at all.
Click to expand...
I don't think the low end for Threadripper is still a thing, even the 8/16 parts with 4 channels on a gimped PCIE config are still multiple thousand before you even get memory involved.

The question I have is how much will AMD gatekeep PCIE lanes with them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChadD
like this
What i wonder....and I am saying this because I honestly have no idea. Does having more v-cache actually increase gaming performance? Yes I know clock speeds actually can change scores etc. But, in general i am curious if it does.
 
Brackle said:
What i wonder....and I am saying this because I honestly have no idea. Does having more v-cache actually increase gaming performance? Yes I know clock speeds actually can change scores etc. But, in general i am curious if it does.
Click to expand...
Very much a "it depends on the game" question. Most games have 1 to 4 heavy threads that greatly benefit from the extra cache. How much it benefits from the cache depends on how large of a data pool those threads are accessing. Anything that is able to stay in v-cache instead of getting booted out to RAM will benefit.

I'm assuming the more on-screen elements there are, the greater the benefit. Also in cases where there are more entities to keep track of, like large RTS games. The lighter threads (i.e. sound) aren't going to benefit from v-cache, hence the doubt that v-cache will be put on both CCDs. Best to keep the v-cache on one CCD so that the heavy threads don't swap between CCDs, potentially causing microstutters.
 
Tsumi said:
Very much a "it depends on the game" question. Most games have 1 to 4 heavy threads that greatly benefit from the extra cache. How much it benefits from the cache depends on how large of a data pool those threads are accessing. Anything that is able to stay in v-cache instead of getting booted out to RAM will benefit.

I'm assuming the more on-screen elements there are, the greater the benefit. Also in cases where there are more entities to keep track of, like large RTS games. The lighter threads (i.e. sound) aren't going to benefit from v-cache, hence the doubt that v-cache will be put on both CCDs. Best to keep the v-cache on one CCD so that the heavy threads don't swap between CCDs, potentially causing microstutters.
Click to expand...
I mean we would be seeing microstutters now on 5900/7900+ cpu's if that was the case. I dont think there is any microstutter there. usually the issue is clock speeds between CCD's can be different which can lead to lower performance, but that is more of a scheduling issue with windows (Which we all know has borked AMD cpu's now).

Having v-cache on both CCD's won't change that. But now it will make sure any game has the full v-cache to their benefit and the user doesn't have to worry about scheduling shit for CCD's anymore (if windows is working properly).
 
Brackle said:
I mean we would be seeing microstutters now on 5900/7900+ cpu's if that was the case. I dont think there is any microstutter there. usually the issue is clock speeds between CCD's can be different which can lead to lower performance, but that is more of a scheduling issue with windows (Which we all know has borked AMD cpu's now).

Having v-cache on both CCD's won't change that. But now it will make sure any game has the full v-cache to their benefit and the user doesn't have to worry about scheduling shit for CCD's anymore (if windows is working properly).
Click to expand...
The L3 caches were much smaller. The Infinity Fabric has been shown to be a major bottleneck in inter-CCD communications and it hasn't gotten any better with Zen 5.

Time will tell all I suppose.
 
SmokeRngs said:
These CPUs are not comparable to the old Intel Extreme Edition and AMD Black Edition and whatever else they named them. Those CPUs were just binned versions of the exact same CPU that could run higher clock speeds and had a lot of extra money added to the price tag.

The 3D cache CPUs are different in that they have a ton of extra cache which costs more, extra packaging steps which costs more and highly binned cores which can handle higher clock speeds at lower voltages. They are not comparable. The dual CCD chips with 3D cache on both CCDs literally cost more and it will be reflected in the price.

This could indicate yields are very, very good for the 9000 series. That might mean the price could be offset a small amount if there is little waste.
Click to expand...

I realize that. What I am saying is the 5800x3D and 7800X3D were a relatively good value price/performance wise, if strictly looking for a top end gaming CPU.
 
I'll believe it when I see it, but desktop performance isn't AMDs concern right now. The AI buzzword mania is printing so much money for Nvidia that the scraps left over are doubling AMD's revenue.
 
Teenyman45 said:
I've commented about wanting this in several threads. Having homogenous CCDs resolves so many things. Now it just needs to have a non-gaming single thread ability that matches a 7950x in Adobe Acrobat Pro. Yes, that's an odd use case and yes that is what I need for the one big work task in what otherwise can be used for gaming.
Click to expand...
I was under the impression that Intel usually owned that niche spot?
 
ChadD said:
That might not be the worst thing. Perhaps part of the plan is to just stop selling lower end Threadrippers. In a way AMD could go the opposite way of their Radeon plans with thread ripper. Just sell the good stuff people looking for TR will just pay it. Take a page from Nvidia... when you make something that shit kicks the competition into the ground you don't have to be nice and release a low end version of that product at all.
Click to expand...
HEDT cpu market and enterprise class parts are very distinct imho. HEDT to Threadripper prices go from 6k machines to 15k machines really really quickly.
 
KazeoHin said:
I'll believe it when I see it, but desktop performance isn't AMDs concern right now. The AI buzzword mania is printing so much money for Nvidia that the scraps left over are doubling AMD's revenue.
Click to expand...
I am curious what the actual ROI will be in 3 years. I am seriously looking at dumping s&p500 because it's so heavily weighted by FANG companies.
 
Bringing this back to life. vcache on both CCD's intrigues me. I've essentially written off Zen 5 due to it's lackluster performance gains and even regression in some areas. The increased CCD to CCD latency was also a deal breaker since I want a 16 core part for my next build.

However, seeing the 9800x3d performing as well as it does gives me some hope for the 9950x3d, especially with both CCD's having vcache. Perhaps that extra cache can mitigate some of the CCD to CCD latency hit seen on the non vcache parts.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Kinda how I feel about my 5900X lol.
Click to expand...
On one hand, now and then i keep my system monitor open to see how my system does under daily usage, sadly, only once in a while might i see a single core or 2 spike to 100% for a short burst and then back down to..

4 VMs running in vmware workstation to an NFS backend, several tabs and tools on my main (Mint Linux)...

1731707343435.png


heck, even the games I play (AMD RX6800) can all manage solid 100 FPS playing them through Steam / proton, or Lutris/Wine.
 
Man, this would be nice if I did not already max out all (4x) my AM5 rigs with 7950Xs last month
(someone on FBM was selling used datacenter pulls for $240 a piece, couldn't say no!)

Good chips too : all running 180W PPT with m25 (x1), m20 (x2), and m15 (x1) offsets
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top