AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU Review & Benchmarks: $700 Gaming Flagship

Review



"The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is launching alongside the R9 7900X3D, with the R7 7800X3D launching in April. The 7950X3D curiously was the only CPU sent, and given the unique core parking behavior in Windows, we wonder whether the 7900X3D might make more sense (or the 7800X3D, although its frequency is much lower). In this review of the R9 7950X3D, we'll benchmark gaming performance, production performance in Adobe software and code compiling (and more), power efficiency, and power consumption. Testing looks specifically at the Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs. the i9-13900K, i5-13600K, R9 7950X, and plenty of other CPUs. This is our first high-end CPU benchmark for 2023, helping you get back up to speed on the best CPUs out right now. The release date for the 7900X3D and 7950X3D is February 28, 2023, so they will not be available until the day after the reviews go up (which is a good thing - it gives time for people to make a decision)."



