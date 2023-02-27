AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU Review & Benchmarks: $700 Gaming Flagship

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,599
Review

"The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is launching alongside the R9 7900X3D, with the R7 7800X3D launching in April. The 7950X3D curiously was the only CPU sent, and given the unique core parking behavior in Windows, we wonder whether the 7900X3D might make more sense (or the 7800X3D, although its frequency is much lower). In this review of the R9 7950X3D, we'll benchmark gaming performance, production performance in Adobe software and code compiling (and more), power efficiency, and power consumption. Testing looks specifically at the Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs. the i9-13900K, i5-13600K, R9 7950X, and plenty of other CPUs. This is our first high-end CPU benchmark for 2023, helping you get back up to speed on the best CPUs out right now. The release date for the 7900X3D and 7950X3D is February 28, 2023, so they will not be available until the day after the reviews go up (which is a good thing - it gives time for people to make a decision)."

 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,599

TPU​

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Review - Best of Both Worlds

REVIEW PROCESSORS
The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the spearhead of the AMD Zen 4 X3D lineup. In our performance review we test AMD's new 16-core flagship with dozens of applications and 14 games at up to 4K, to see whether AMD can take the performance crown from Intel, how power consumption is affected, and what can be expected from overclocking.

Ryzen 7950X3D with One CCD Disabled - The 7800X3D Preview

ARTICLE PROCESSORS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be the most affordable Zen 4 X3D processor, but it doesn't release until April. We reconfigured the Ryzen 9 7950X3D to match the specs of the 7800X3D and ran it through our test suite, which includes 14 games at 720p, 1080p, 1440p and 4K. Results are impressive.

AnandTech

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Review: AMD's Fastest Gaming Processor



Tom's Hardware
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X Review: A Return to ...

PCMag

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review - PCMag


TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review: The New Performance King


PCGamer

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU review - PC Gamer


IGN
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review – A Gaming and Performance ...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top