AMD - Ryzen 9 7950X

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Faster at what? Productivity tasks? For some yes, for others not as much.Is it much faster or faster at all than a Intel i9 14900k ?
May compare the two but not sure if it is worth it.
Can get it tomorrow but big but I am worried it is a waste of time.
Faster at what? Productivity tasks? For some yes, for others not as much.
For gaming? Generally not as fast, but the 7800X3D with 6000 C30 RAM is faster than the 14900K (even with 7600 C36 RAM) and the 7950X for gaming.
If your primary goal is gaming, and you want the best for gaming - 7800X3D with 6000 C30 RAM.General tasks like bootup, loading screen of programs or games, gaming, etc
Mostly.
If your primary goal is gaming, and you want the best for gaming - 7800X3D with 6000 C30 RAM.
Although, do your research on motherboards. I went Asrock for my 7800X3D, specifically the X670E Steel Legend, because it had such good user reviews compared to all other brands. And be sure to update to the latest BIOS to ensure better startup times (RAM training got better after initial boot/BIOS settings change).
I wouldn't touch Asus. They tried to screw over their customers by not only having too high of an SOC voltage that fried X3D chips, but they tried to weasel out of it by putting warranty void language in the beta BIOS "fix" (aka, following what AMD said was the max SOC voltage).Is a Asus mobo ok for a AMD processor ?