AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - predicting bottom price for previous gen

Keeping this relevant to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X:
Predict price bottom on previous gen flagship CPU (new, commercial purchase) to eek out the last bit of use on a system? Any tips? Anecdotes from previous flagships?
Context: I have an x570 mobo and ddr4 underutilized, aka unused, and debating if acquiring a 5950x for server / productivity is sensible? Get CPU or sell x570 mobo and ddr4? The cost of the system would just be the cost of the CPU. You can extrapolate running cost if you want, but I imagine an efficiency crossing point would be far enough in the future to discount the benefit.
