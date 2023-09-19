AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - predicting bottom price for previous gen

L

laguerre

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
1,130
Keeping this relevant to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X:

Predict price bottom on previous gen flagship CPU (new, commercial purchase) to eek out the last bit of use on a system? Any tips? Anecdotes from previous flagships?

Context: I have an x570 mobo and ddr4 underutilized, aka unused, and debating if acquiring a 5950x for server / productivity is sensible? Get CPU or sell x570 mobo and ddr4? The cost of the system would just be the cost of the CPU. You can extrapolate running cost if you want, but I imagine an efficiency crossing point would be far enough in the future to discount the benefit.
 
The price for the 5950X has remained remarkely stable. I got mine over a year ago (June 2022) and the current new price is only about $20 cheaper than what I paid back then.
1695109170143.png

At this rate it might be down to $400 new on a few end of year sales, but probably not till the next set of CPUs comes out and then a bit after that. I have a feeling it's gonna maintain its price for quite some time.

I do think the 5900X and standard 5800X are gonna be dropping down pretty substantially as the focus shifts to the 5800X3D and 5950X as the "end" processors for AM4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top