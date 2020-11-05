AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Review & Benchmarks (Workstation, Gaming, Overclocking)

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,759
Last edited:
J

jbean7457

Gawd
Joined
Mar 6, 2005
Messages
612
I'm so impressed by AMD recently. Being able to come out with such a good CPU line up and equally impressive GPU lineup at nearly the same time, and up against major competitors is quite a feat. Lisa Su really came in and got shit straight over there at AMD. Great job!
 
S

sc5mu93

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
314
Most interesting quote to me from Anandtech:
Having said that, with Intel set to launch Rocket Lake at the end of Q1 next year with 8 cores, this sub-$300 market is going to be ripe for any AMD Zen3 APU to come in and take that price bracket. AMD never launched Zen2 APUs into the consumer market, which might indicate a fast follow-on with Zen3. Watch this space – a monolithic Zen3 APU is going to be exciting.
Click to expand...
very interesting if true, and maybe worth the wait over Renoir if it gets here fast - and maybe AMD can get their naming schemes in sync.
 
Twisted Kidney

Twisted Kidney

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
3,608
Hopefully soon Intel will get their mojo back and we can see some hot and heavy competition for a few years.

These are good times.
 
1

1_rick

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
1,388
123Lanoix said:
Who cares if you can't buy the product. B&H told me they won't have any stock for 3 WEEKS ! Seriously F'k these Tech companies!
Click to expand...

I guess they could've waited until January or February to start selling them, so they'd have several more months of production.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,085
PC World.
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3587109/ryzen-5000-review.html?page=3

With the Ryzen 5000 we’re simply floored by its performance. It’s the best CPU for heavy multi-core loads. It’s the best CPU for single-core loads. It’s the best CPU for gaming. Add to it support for PCIe 4.0, compatibility with many existing AM4 motherboards, and actually reasonable prices, and you get what is undoubtedly the best CPU we’ve ever seen.

Puget Systems did extensive testing of the new AMD Ryzen chips. Their benchmarks are listed here.
https://www.pugetsystems.com/all_articles.php

Here is the Adobe Premiere test from Puget Systems.
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/a...o-AMD-Ryzen-5000-Series-CPU-Performance-1960/

This results in some very interesting data compared to the testing we have done in the past. Starting at the low end, the Ryzen 5 5600X does very well, beating the similarly priced Intel Core i5 10600K by a respectable 12%. The Ryzen 7 5800X does not do quite as well, but still manages to barely out-score the Intel Core i9 10900K by 1%.

For the new Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X, the performance lead over Intel widens quite a bit. Compared to the Intel Core i9 10900X, the new Ryzen 9 5900X is 20% faster, while the Ryzen 9 5950X is 12% faster than the Core i9 10940X.

 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,543
cageymaru said:
This results in some very interesting data compared to the testing we have done in the past. Starting at the low end, the Ryzen 5 5600X does very well, beating the similarly priced Intel Core i5 10600K by a respectable 12%. The Ryzen 7 5800X does not do quite as well, but still manages to barely out-score the Intel Core i9 10900K by 1%.
Click to expand...
its funny because the 5800x has two less cores than the 10900k. I'd say that's doing pretty dang well. Goes to show how much overlap there is in tech nowadays on paper specs, features, and actual performance.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,556
My local Microcenter's daily newsletter claimed they had stock this morning and suggested people drop in and buy 'em. They definitely didn't do that for any of the recent Nvidia cards.

Seems like the only knock on these is that you can't really skimp on RAM. You aren't losing much of anything by going with cheaper/lower-end RAM on an Intel setup.
 
K

Kalessian

n00b
Joined
May 31, 2010
Messages
39
Domingo said:
My local Microcenter's daily newsletter claimed they had stock this morning and suggested people drop in and buy 'em. They definitely didn't do that for any of the recent Nvidia cards.

Seems like the only knock on these is that you can't really skimp on RAM. You aren't losing much of anything by going with cheaper/lower-end RAM on an Intel setup.
Click to expand...

Also throw in the increased price of the chips and 500 series motherboards, intel now the value option (?).
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,543
Domingo said:
My local Microcenter's daily newsletter claimed they had stock this morning and suggested people drop in and buy 'em. They definitely didn't do that for any of the recent Nvidia cards.

Seems like the only knock on these is that you can't really skimp on RAM. You aren't losing much of anything by going with cheaper/lower-end RAM on an Intel setup.
Click to expand...
All of these reviews should be with 3200mhz RAM so, not exactly needing to stretch on your RAM purchase.
 
Axman

Axman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
6,165
Also -- and this isn't me being a Luddite -- I just want one driver package and one control panel. That has so much appeal on its own...
 
T

toast0

Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,023
sc5mu93 said:
Most interesting quote to me from Anandtech:

very interesting if true, and maybe worth the wait over Renoir if it gets here fast - and maybe AMD can get their naming schemes in sync.
Click to expand...
If it happens, that would be great, but I'm guessing they're going to do the same desktop, server, laptop, desktop apu cycle they've been doing, and still be fab constrained (because of high demand), so waiting will be a while. I just put together two systems with renoir desktop chips from aliexpress cause I was tired of waiting to upgrade, but Zen3 looks a lot faster. On numbering, AMD has another Zen2 APU in the roadmap with updated GPU vs Renoir, we'll have to see how they number it; hopefully like 4x60 or something.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,556
chameleoneel said:
All of these reviews should be with 3200mhz RAM so, not exactly needing to stretch on your RAM purchase.
Click to expand...

At least Guru is suggesting 3600 or 4000 if possible to get to the most out of things. That's a pretty decent jump in price.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,556
chameleoneel said:
You could say the same about Intel. Despite the common claims, Intel benefits from fast RAM, as well.
Click to expand...

I just "downgraded" from DDR4000 to DDR3200 and it only affected my 3DMark score by 15 points. Results in AIDA, RealBench, etc. have remained virtually identical. I have yet to find a game that's affected. I'm sure there are probably some things that could be affected, but it's definitely not the same scale.
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,543
Domingo said:
I just "downgraded" from DDR4000 to DDR3200 and it only affected my 3DMark score by 15 points. Results in AIDA, RealBench, etc. have remained virtually identical. I have yet to find a game that's affected. I'm sure there are probably some things that could be affected, but it's definitely not the same scale.
Click to expand...
I think the "scale" is overblown, actually. And if you look at the data, it suggest that overall compatiblity and probably sub timings of particular sticks, has as much to do with performance, as rated speeds and the rate CL timing.

*AMD
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/g-skill-trident-z-royal-ddr4-4000-mhz-cl15-2x8-gb/6.html
*Intel
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/g-skill-trident-z-royal-ddr4-4000-mhz-cl15-2x8-gb/5.html

In both sets of data, you've got all sorts of overlap which on paper, shouldn't be happening. (3200mhz and 3600mhz sets outperforming "faster" sets, etc). The RAM actually being reviewed, is 4000mhz CL15 and it loses to "slower" RAM several times.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,759
Aix. said:
Bleeding-edge CPUs released and your gripe is that you can't use value RAM? That isn't very [H] of you, my dude.
Click to expand...
we need better than 3600 to get the gains out the 5900 and 5950X you're saying?


4000 1:1 IF is required?
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,861
Domingo said:
I just "downgraded" from DDR4000 to DDR3200 and it only affected my 3DMark score by 15 points. Results in AIDA, RealBench, etc. have remained virtually identical. I have yet to find a game that's affected. I'm sure there are probably some things that could be affected, but it's definitely not the same scale.
Click to expand...
Latency vs speed is a real battle.... and they usually come out as a draw.
 
/dev/null

/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 31, 2001
Messages
15,009
Have been eagerly awaiting to upgrade my Ryzen 5 3600 to maybe a 5900x. Far cry 5 at 1080p with 2080Ti gets a 40% improvement in framerate!!!!
 
H

Hakaba

Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2013
Messages
816
Christ those 5900/5950s are impressive for gaming and workload applications. If the lower end 56/5700 are anywhere near that capable for gaming... There is almost no reason to recommend Intel for those pure gaming builds.

GG AMD, hope to get my hands on one soonish.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,759
Lines building up at retail stores for the new chips

1604597851006.png
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,120
Hakaba said:
Christ those 5900/5950s are impressive for gaming and workload applications. If the lower end 56/5700 are anywhere near that capable for gaming... There is almost no reason to recommend Intel for those pure gaming builds.

GG AMD, hope to get my hands on one soonish.
Click to expand...
From the reviews it looks like all of the 5000 series chips are roughly the same for gaming, ultimately.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top