AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Review & Benchmarks (Workstation, Gaming, Overclocking)

"Our review of the AMD R9 5950X CPU is the first of the Zen 3 CPU benchmarks we're posting. We're also reviewing the AMD R5 5600X, R7 5800X, and R9 5900X, all going up today."
Last i looked there was plenty of 5600x stock at NeweggNow to find one to buy somehow. Props to AMD though. Intel better get it together.
very interesting if true, and maybe worth the wait over Renoir if it gets here fast - and maybe AMD can get their naming schemes in sync.Having said that, with Intel set to launch Rocket Lake at the end of Q1 next year with 8 cores, this sub-$300 market is going to be ripe for any AMD Zen3 APU to come in and take that price bracket. AMD never launched Zen2 APUs into the consumer market, which might indicate a fast follow-on with Zen3. Watch this space – a monolithic Zen3 APU is going to be exciting.
Who cares if you can't buy the product. B&H told me they won't have any stock for 3 WEEKS ! Seriously F'k these Tech companies!
its funny because the 5800x has two less cores than the 10900k. I'd say that's doing pretty dang well. Goes to show how much overlap there is in tech nowadays on paper specs, features, and actual performance.This results in some very interesting data compared to the testing we have done in the past. Starting at the low end, the Ryzen 5 5600X does very well, beating the similarly priced Intel Core i5 10600K by a respectable 12%. The Ryzen 7 5800X does not do quite as well, but still manages to barely out-score the Intel Core i9 10900K by 1%.
My local Microcenter's daily newsletter claimed they had stock this morning and suggested people drop in and buy 'em. They definitely didn't do that for any of the recent Nvidia cards.
Seems like the only knock on these is that you can't really skimp on RAM. You aren't losing much of anything by going with cheaper/lower-end RAM on an Intel setup.
All of these reviews should be with 3200mhz RAM so, not exactly needing to stretch on your RAM purchase.My local Microcenter's daily newsletter claimed they had stock this morning and suggested people drop in and buy 'em. They definitely didn't do that for any of the recent Nvidia cards.
If it happens, that would be great, but I'm guessing they're going to do the same desktop, server, laptop, desktop apu cycle they've been doing, and still be fab constrained (because of high demand), so waiting will be a while. I just put together two systems with renoir desktop chips from aliexpress cause I was tired of waiting to upgrade, but Zen3 looks a lot faster. On numbering, AMD has another Zen2 APU in the roadmap with updated GPU vs Renoir, we'll have to see how they number it; hopefully like 4x60 or something.Most interesting quote to me from Anandtech:
You could say the same about Intel. Despite the common claims, Intel benefits from fast RAM, as well.At least Guru is suggesting 3600 or 4000 if possible to get to the most out of things. That's a pretty decent jump in price.
I think the "scale" is overblown, actually. And if you look at the data, it suggest that overall compatiblity and probably sub timings of particular sticks, has as much to do with performance, as rated speeds and the rate CL timing.I just "downgraded" from DDR4000 to DDR3200 and it only affected my 3DMark score by 15 points. Results in AIDA, RealBench, etc. have remained virtually identical. I have yet to find a game that's affected. I'm sure there are probably some things that could be affected, but it's definitely not the same scale.
we need better than 3600 to get the gains out the 5900 and 5950X you're saying?Bleeding-edge CPUs released and your gripe is that you can't use value RAM? That isn't very [H] of you, my dude.
Latency vs speed is a real battle.... and they usually come out as a draw.I just "downgraded" from DDR4000 to DDR3200 and it only affected my 3DMark score by 15 points. Results in AIDA, RealBench, etc. have remained virtually identical. I have yet to find a game that's affected. I'm sure there are probably some things that could be affected, but it's definitely not the same scale.
From the reviews it looks like all of the 5000 series chips are roughly the same for gaming, ultimately.Christ those 5900/5950s are impressive for gaming and workload applications. If the lower end 56/5700 are anywhere near that capable for gaming... There is almost no reason to recommend Intel for those pure gaming builds.
Also appears to be double the price of 3600.for Zen2 they said the sweet spot was 1:1 IF @ 3600
for Zen3 has this moved to 4000 1:1 IF ?
or just marketing?
G.SKILL Updates Trident Z Neo DDR4 Specs Up To DDR4-4000 CL16 16GBx2 for AMD Ryzen 5000
