AMD Ryzen 9 4950X "Vermeer" Tested, the Sample Boosts to 4.8 GHz

"AMD is preparing to launch its next-generation Ryzen 4000 series of desktop processors based on Zen 3 architecture, codenamed Vermeer. Thanks to the sources over at Igor's Lab, we have some new information about the clock speeds of a rumored Ryzen 9 4950X Vermeer model. Featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 4950X is reportedly going to feature boost frequency of at least 4.8 GHz. Given that this is only an engineering sample, the final frequencies could be higher. In the report, the base frequency of the CPU is said to be 3.5 GHz. This is a very good frequency for a CPU that has that many cores. All of this information is coming from decoding the OPN code which states "100-000000059-52_ 48/35 _ Y". The 48 number indicates the boost, and 35 the base frequency. In the previous reports, we got OPN codes "100-000000059-14_46/37_Y" and "100-000000059-15_46/37_N" which suggested 4.6 GHz boost and base of 3.5 GHz, indicating that this is a new stepping."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270700/amd-ryzen-9-4950x-vermeer-tested-the-sample-boosts-to-4-8-ghz
 
tangoseal

Sorry Intel .... sorry lmao


I think im going to build an itx of a 4800x and sit it next to my 3960x. One for work and one for play.
 
mda

I guess it really depends on how high the all / multiple cores can boost.

Most games use quite a few cores nowadays and if gaming frequency is a tad bit lower, the uplift wont be as good as it could (obviously heh)
 
KazeoHin

We are all excited about this new sample... but in truth we have to temper expectations: as we know from history, when the AMD hype is real, the AMD product is not
 
