AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9-9900K: The Battle for Mainstream Supremacy

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:28 PM.

  1. Dec 24, 2019 at 2:28 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,788
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    3950X edges out the 9900K

    "Ultimately, what we said about these processors during their reviews still stands true today: “Intel’s eight-core Core i9-9900K comes with everything to satisfy enthusiasts, like more cores, higher frequencies, and performance-boosting Solder TIM. Those improvements make the chip the fastest mainstream processor on the market, but the $500 asking price relegates it to the most extreme performance enthusiasts,” and “The Ryzen 9 3950X lets you jam highly threaded horsepower into an affordable motherboard, creating a new CPU class all its own. Its 16 cores and 32 threads redefine what's possible for the mainstream, and its comparatively affordable price-per-core is a great value.”"

    https://www.tomshardware.com/features/amd-ryzen-9-3950x-vs-intel-core-i9-9900k
     
    erek, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    erek, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 24, 2019 at 3:57 PM #2
    Azrak

    Azrak Gawd

    Messages:
    866
    Joined:
    Oct 4, 2015
    B-b-b-but the 3950X isn't mainstream!!
     
    Azrak, Dec 24, 2019 at 3:57 PM
    Azrak, Dec 24, 2019 at 3:57 PM
    #2
    Vegas P11 likes this.
  3. Dec 24, 2019 at 3:58 PM #3
    1_rick

    1_rick Gawd

    Messages:
    722
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2017
    And Intel CPUs still get 5ps more (at rates that are beyond what your monitor can probably display anyway)!
     
    1_rick, Dec 24, 2019 at 3:58 PM
    1_rick, Dec 24, 2019 at 3:58 PM
    #3
  4. Dec 24, 2019 at 3:58 PM #4
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,397
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    And Toms Hardware is not reputable according to Idiot.
     
    Mega6, Dec 24, 2019 at 3:58 PM
    Mega6, Dec 24, 2019 at 3:58 PM
    #4
  5. Dec 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM #5
    Vegas P11

    Vegas P11 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,053
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2005
    Unless they say Intel is better.
     
    Vegas P11, Dec 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM
    Vegas P11, Dec 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM
    #5
    Mega6 likes this.