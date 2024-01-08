AMD Ryzen 8000G Processors Launched for the AI PC Era + 5 series updates

https://www.servethehome.com/amd-ryzen-8000g-processors-launched-for-the-ai-pc-era/

AMD announced a number of client CPU updates for CES 2024. The big theme for 2024 is going to be AI, and AMD pushed that narrative as well. The AMD Ryzen 8040 series got another bump, after being launched a month ago. We have new mainstream desktop Ryzen CPUs, and a few lower-cost options.
AMD Ryzen 8000G Processors Launched for the AI PC Era
Starting off is something we already covered, AMD Ryzen 8040 series brings together the AMD Zen 4 cores, RDNA 3 graphics, and the new XDNA NPU for local AI inference.
1704736729352.png

1704736747144.png

1704736758640.png


1704736770193.png


1704736798022.png

Previous post in 2023:
https://hardforum.com/threads/ryzen...y-break-cover-and-theyre-really-good.2031558/
 
Marees said:
All AMD CPUs from this year onwards will have an integrated GPU
I'd much rather they dump the iGPU and use the same number of transistors for a L4 cache. Would be more useful that an iGPU I'm always going to disable and never use.
 
Endgame said:
I'd much rather they dump the iGPU and use the same number of transistors for a L4 cache. Would be more useful that an iGPU I'm always going to disable and never use.
Doesn't the 7xxxX3d's currently have the cache and iGPU? Do you need more than 96 MB to 128 MB (depending on which of the 7000 series you choose) right now?
 
Marees said:
All AMD CPUs from this year onwards will have an integrated GPU
Yep, just one thing after another I'm forced to pay for things I do not want.

All of the on board garbage on motherboards, integrated GPU's and AI nonsense in CPU's etc. etc.

I want none of it.
 
DogsofJune said:
Doesn't the 7xxxX3d's currently have the cache and iGPU? Do you need more than 96 MB to 128 MB (depending on which of the 7000 series you choose) right now?
Yes, the 7xxx series has the iGPU. I currently have a 7950 sitting next to me with the iGPU disabled. It's literally wasted transistors - any use of the those transistors would be more useful to me than an iGPU. As I think about it, you know what I want more than Cache? Use that same transistor budget to give me more PCIE lanes.
 
Endgame said:
Yes, the 7xxx series has the iGPU. I currently have a 7950 sitting next to me with the iGPU disabled. It's literally wasted transistors - any use of the those transistors would be more useful to me than an iGPU. As I think about it, you know what I want more than Cache? Use that same transistor budget to give me more PCIE lanes.
That would be nice. I miss my old TR box with the extra lanes.
 
Curious on what OEM numbers are like for iGPU's and how many systems are sold with just the iGPU, vs the OEM's pushing to get an additional PCIe card..

Manufacturing wise, sure it simplifies SKU's because they are all with it now, vs some with some with out..?

Looking at a new build for the wife, and totally going with iGPU, as she does not need a dedicated card...so for many it likely makes sense...vs an add-on card...
 
MrGuvernment said:
Looking at a new build for the wife, and totally going with iGPU, as she does not need a dedicated card...so for many it likely makes sense...vs an add-on card...
It might make sense for that one off build, except you have to pay for it every time you build a new machine. Presuming she has an existing system, you could just carry over the GPU from that into the new system and costing you nothing, instead of paying for iGPU transistors. I've been moving the same Geforce 710 between home server builds for almost 10 years now.
 
Theoretically, the higher end parts in the notebook space are supposed to have more EUs for nearly low end desktop graphics parity. Maybe not this generation, I think that was strix point... But Yeah, I largely agree. This is a nothing burger that we are all expected to pay for that does next to nothing for the enthusiast user. In the vendor (HP, Dell) space, most of these will not ship with a companion Graphics Card. In the enthusiast space, these are pointless.
 
Valid, she does have an RX580, but i want to shrink her down to an mITX size system vs a microATX tower and system, so ditching the GPu entirely (also less heat and power)

Maybe AMD is taking a page from BMW, iGPU is on ever chip, but now you need an additional monthly subscription to active and use it!
 
MrGuvernment said:
Valid, she does have an RX580, but i want to shrink her down to an mITX size system vs a microATX tower and system, so ditching the GPu entirely (also less heat and power)

Maybe AMD is taking a page from BMW, iGPU is on ever chip, but now you need an additional monthly subscription to active and use it!
If the onboard GPUs are finally above 8 EUs (I think they go to 12 now), the possibility of ditching the discreet graphics is getting better.
 
