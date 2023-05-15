AMD Ryzen 8000 "Granite Ridge" Zen 5 Processor to Max Out at 16 Cores [Rumor]

erek
Do we even need more than 16 cores on the HEDT for Gaming?
"Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the PCGH leak would have to be the TDP numbers being mentioned, which continue to show higher-performance SKUs with 170 W TDP, and lower tiers with 65 W TDP. With its CPU core-counts not seeing increases, AMD would bank on not just the generational IPC increase of its "Zen 5" cores, but also max out performance within the power envelope of the new node, by dialing up clock speeds. AMD could ride out 2023 with its Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processors on the desktop platform, with "Granite Ridge" slated to enter production only by Q1-2024. The company could update its product stack in the meantime, perhaps even bring the 4 nm "Phoenix" monolithic APU silicon to the Socket AM5 desktop platform. Ryzen 8000 is expected to retain full compatibility with existing Socket AM5, and AMD 600-series chipset motherboards."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308614/...-ridge-zen-5-processor-to-max-out-at-16-cores
