AMD Ryzen 7600,7700,7900 non-X benchmarks

Basically the same as previous generations of non-X Ryzen CPU's, cheaper, more efficient and around 3-5% slower.
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-ryzen-5-7600-processor-review,1.html
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-ryzen-7-7700-processor-review,1.html
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-ryzen-9-7900-processor-review,1.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-5-7600-non-x/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-7700-non-x/
