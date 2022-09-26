AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Reviews

ChadD

Domingo said:
Isn't that happening tomorrow?
Perhaps I don't know Tech has got so confusing. Is tomorrow a launch, are an announcement of a launch ? lol
Your right though 3D parts would have to come a bit latter if Intel is shipping 13th in Oct.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

cvinh said:
So runs hotter than an i5 12th Gen but performs roughly the same in gaming while costing more. I'm not sure what the appeal is here? This doesn't get my hopes up for RDNA3.
These obviously aren't gaming focused parts.

However, even with productivity in my focus, it's not enough to make me want to upgrade from my rock solid AM4 system.
 
M

madpistol

learners permit said:
My 5800X3D was a very solid decision and I'll be running it until the board won't work anymore.
Same. The 3D v-cache should give it some serious legs as workloads get more and more complex on the CPU side. I'm looking forward to seeing how well this CPU scales as time goes on.
 
Domingo

Domingo

It's a new CPU ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
For gaming, they really only matter (in a major way) when playing at lower resolutions + lower details and/or if you care about 650fps vs. 625fps. Still, it's obviously pretty beastly if you're doing production work. Maybe not as beastly as folks expected, but still impressive. I'm more interested in the other offerings.
It'll be interesting to see what Intel rolls out tomorrow.
 
L

Lakados

My current home office can't dissipate this, I mean a 7950x and a 4090, FFS man. Maybe the tower lives in the basement and I just use some longer cables up through the floor, I have a spare 240 down there I can power this off of.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Lakados said:
My current home office can't dissipate this, I mean a 7950x and a 4090, FFS man. Maybe the tower lives in the basement and I just use some longer cables up through the floor, I have a spare 240 down there I can power this off of.
we'll have to setup like LTT and the grow tent; put pc in grow tent, exhaust tent outside....
 
M

madpistol

I can't believe it... the 5800x3D is still the flagship gaming CPU!!! I'm totally holding on to mine for a very long time.

1664209883226.png
 
StryderxX

StryderxX

I can only imagine the amount of heat getting pumped out of a PC with an AMD 7950x and a Nvidia 4090 running at full tilt! I'll probably have to run my AC in the dead of winter! :confused:
 
Domingo

Domingo

My basement office/entertainment room is cold most of the year, so I welcome the additional heat! That said, I'm not particularly excited about any of the new stuff that has been announced over the last few weeks. I was planning a new build for the winter, but I think I'm going to hold off for the "3D" CPU's or Intel's answer. Plus, there still aren't (m)any PSU's with the new cabling, PCIE 5 drives, etc.
 
D

Decko87

ChadD said:
Perhaps the pricing on the 6 core part wasn't that crazy...

Gaming performance is sold, surprised it actually beats the 5800X3D. Still 300 dollars for a 6 core CPU is a tad regressive these days. They'll drop in price in a few months. Probably going to just use my 5800x and upgrade next generation.
 
R

Randall Stephens

Lakados said:
My current home office can't dissipate this, I mean a 7950x and a 4090, FFS man. Maybe the tower lives in the basement and I just use some longer cables up through the floor, I have a spare 240 down there I can power this off of.
People will keep pointing at the 95c temps and scream at how hot it is, but the power draw is the real killer. The high price of the optical cable and thunderbolt dock are the only things keeping the desktop in the house and not the garage.
 
C

causticspill

Another vote for watching from the sideline. 7000 series is faster, but hot, hot, hot🥵! I recently upgraded from 3700X to 5900X to stick with a good chip from an established (yeah, EOL too) platform.
 
C

chameleoneel

ChadD said:
Perhaps the pricing on the 6 core part wasn't that crazy...

I don't agree.
Traditional price brackets are gone. There is no value. It has simply become 'pay more, if you want better'. Rather than better products naturally replacing previous ones, for more/less the same price.
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

OMFG 10 FPS gain in 1080P.... So... Amazing.... Uhhhh... :wtf:

I'm completely unimpressed. There is nothing about these CPUs that screams "I MUST UPGRADE" unless, of course, I live in Antarctica and need the additional heat. I run almost everything at 4K, there is a negligible difference in most titles for me. The stuff I do run at 1080P is fast enough and my productivity applications are blazing on my rig anyway.... hell, they are blazing fast on my HP 5700u laptop with 16GB or RAM and a 1 TB M.2 PCI-E 3.0 drive to the point I almost can't tell the difference between my main rig and my laptop's performance.

If I do any upgrading it will be to swap the front room home theater rig's 5600X with a 5800X3D and toss the 5600X into my bedroom where it's running a lowly Intel 9600....

This is a bullshit hardware generation moving forward. Intel is gonna crush this release and then AMD will come back with the X3D stuff early next year and punch back. Never understood why these damn companies don't just release their best products first... other than it costs more to do that.

I said I was gonna sit this release out, it looks like a big yawn festival to me.
 
O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

causticspill said:
Another vote for watching from the sideline. 7000 series is faster, but hot, hot, hot🥵! I recently upgraded from 3700X to 5900X to stick with a good chip from an established (yeah, EOL too) platform.
A little tweaking should help that. These review samples look to be cranked hard. Steve from Hub said his was over 5.4 ghz. Lower that to 5.2 ghz and you might see some great improvements with significant performance loss.
 
C

ChadD

I know the 95 degrees is scary. I think people need to remember that for most of us these will be at 100% usage on all cores... almost never. I think the idea of being efficient most of the time and being able to hit max turbo speeds on basically any of the cores... and go into crazy high end OC range as needed. Is a good thing. Yes it can hit 95 degrees and pull 300 watts... but they won't 99% of the time. Unless your using these to do actual CPU rendering your not going to need or see sustained all core 5.7ghz OC performance. But its there at all times on demand.

I'm not a big Linus fan... but he actually had a pretty decent take on power and thermals. Prime 95 7950x 174 watt average, 208 peak power. 12900ks 276 watt average, 307 watt peek.
They also took temp while actually gaming F12022 chips where in the 60-70 degree range. Still higher then most of us like... still point is simple gaming these chips are not going to be at all core max load max freq all the time.

 
O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

Legendary Gamer said:
OMFG 10 FPS gain in 1080P.... So... Amazing.... Uhhhh... :wtf:

I'm completely unimpressed. There is nothing about these CPUs that screams "I MUST UPGRADE" unless, of course, I live in Antarctica and need the additional heat. I run almost everything at 4K, there is a negligible difference in most titles for me. The stuff I do run at 1080P is fast enough and my productivity applications are blazing on my rig anyway.... hell, they are blazing fast on my HP 5700u laptop with 16GB or RAM and a 1 TB M.2 PCI-E 3.0 drive to the point I almost can't tell the difference between my main rig and my laptop's performance.

If I do any upgrading it will be to swap the front room home theater rig's 5600X with a 5800X3D and toss the 5600X into my bedroom where it's running a lowly Intel 9600....

This is a bullshit hardware generation moving forward. Intel is gonna crush this release and then AMD will come back with the X3D stuff early next year and punch back. Never understood why these damn companies don't just release their best products first... other than it costs more to do that.

I said I was gonna sit this release out, it looks like a big yawn festival to me.
You are unimpressed that these CPUs can't somehow magically remove 4k gpu bottlenecks or lower res game bottlenecks?!

YAWN!
 
S

schoolslave

Are there any reviews which compare the new chips against previous AMD chips at the same clock frequency (ie. IPC like we used to do)?

I am more interested if there are any proper architectural gains/improvements outside of the double-pumped (read: half-assed) AVX-512 or if this gen is just higher clocked and more densely packed.
 
M

Mr Evil

The efficiency charts in the GN review make the 5950X look really impressive. I'm glad I already got one, and won't need to upgrade for a few years. Maybe things will have calmed down by then. Or maybe they won't, and I should start building a containment vessel now, for the reactor that will be needed for Ryzen >9000.
 
D

Decko87

Maybe this will pave the way for people to understand that AMD is going to price RDNA 3 through the roof just like nvidia, they're not going to magically price their cards much lower than Nvidia. They're overcharging for the 6 and 8 core part here, really no excuse.
 
M

madpistol

Lakados said:
the CPU may be slightly less than the 5800x3d, but the platform for it is 2-3x the cost. But yeah the 7600x is the mainstream gaming CPU to beat I would figure.
That's the issue. Platform price. Since we're transitioning over to a new socket and DDR5, the price to upgrade to Ryzen 7000 is dramatically higher than previous generations. This is part of what makes the 5800x3D (for gaming) so appealing; if you've already got an AM4 motherboard, it only costs the price of the chip, and even if you don't, motherboards and DDR4 are plentiful and cheap.
 
L

Lakados

Decko87 said:
Maybe this will pave the way for people to understand that AMD is going to price RDNA 3 through the roof just like nvidia, they're not going to magically price their cards much lower than Nvidia. They're overcharging for the 6 and 8 core part here, really no excuse.
Until somebody puts something out forcing them to lower their prices they will take the largest margin that they can.
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
You are unimpressed that these CPUs can't somehow magically remove 4k gpu bottlenecks or lower res game bottlenecks?!

YAWN!
No, there is no reason to upgrade at all. NONE. There is, literally no reason to go out an spend a shitload of money to upgrade to this. The 7600X looks good, if you had some old rig or were on a budget. But even then, you will likely be able to pickup a 3800X3D in a month's time for nearly the same price and everything else in that system will be much cheaper.

So, YAWN right back at you. lol

I will be nice... There are a number of benchmarks where my 5900X is faster than the 7900X at 4K and other resolutions. At less Watts and Less Frequency. Furthermore, these 7000 series processors don't seem to really be Beating Intel at much in the gaming spectrum. So, I don't see how this is even a win for AMD. The 5800X3D is an incredible value compared to these chips for gaming. The Platform Price is stupid because it's all new and PCI-E 5.0. Even the MBs without the PCI-E 5.0 are expensive and then you have to go out and buy DDR5.

Nothing here gets me really excited. Dammit! I need to find a hooker again? DAMN YOU AMD!!! You are making me spend all my money on hookers and blow!
 
H

HockeyJon

Domingo said:
It's a new CPU ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
For gaming, they really only matter (in a major way) when playing at lower resolutions + lower details and/or if you care about 650fps vs. 625fps. Still, it's obviously pretty beastly if you're doing production work. Maybe not as beastly as folks expected, but still impressive. I'm more interested in the other offerings.
It'll be interesting to see what Intel rolls out tomorrow.
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-7700x/20.html

Decent jump at 1440p vs previous generations, to be fair. >10% gains in 1440p are nothing to sneeze at, especially considering this is far more GPU limited historically. Whether or not it's worth an upgrade is up to you.

I'll personally be far more interested if motherboard prices come down. AM5 motherboard prices are insane right now. DDR5 is moving in the right direction, but I have no idea how the jump in cost from a comparable AM4 board could be justified.
 
