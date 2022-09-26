AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Reviews

OKC Yeakey Trentadue said: You are unimpressed that these CPUs can't somehow magically remove 4k gpu bottlenecks or lower res game bottlenecks?!



YAWN! Click to expand...

So, YAWN right back at you. lol

No, there is no reason to upgrade at all. NONE. There is, literally no reason to go out an spend a shitload of money to upgrade to this. The 7600X looks good, if you had some old rig or were on a budget. But even then, you will likely be able to pickup a 3800X3D in a month's time for nearly the same price and everything else in that system will be much cheaper.I will be nice... There are a number of benchmarks where my 5900X is faster than the 7900X at 4K and other resolutions. At less Watts and Less Frequency. Furthermore, these 7000 series processors don't seem to really be Beating Intel at much in the gaming spectrum. So, I don't see how this is even a win for AMD. The 5800X3D is an incredible value compared to these chips for gaming. The Platform Price is stupid because it's all new and PCI-E 5.0. Even the MBs without the PCI-E 5.0 are expensive and then you have to go out and buy DDR5.Nothing here gets me really excited. Dammit! I need to find a hooker again? DAMN YOU AMD!!! You are making me spend all my money on hookers and blow!