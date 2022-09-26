AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Reviews

I suspect the 7800x3D is waiting to ruin Intels 13th gen launch.Got an older am4 board and cpu? Get a 5800x3d and keep on gaming. Big improvements with 7000 but not enough to justify the cost and increased power.
Perhaps I don't know Tech has got so confusing. Is tomorrow a launch, are an announcement of a launch ? lolIsn't that happening tomorrow?
These obviously aren't gaming focused parts.So runs hotter than an i5 12th Gen but performs roughly the same in gaming while costing more. I'm not sure what the appeal is here? This doesn't get my hopes up for RDNA3.
Same. The 3D v-cache should give it some serious legs as workloads get more and more complex on the CPU side. I'm looking forward to seeing how well this CPU scales as time goes on.My 5800X3D was a very solid decision and I'll be running it until the board won't work anymore.
Today is the day. 95 degrees by design.... interesting.
we'll have to setup like LTT and the grow tent; put pc in grow tent, exhaust tent outside....My current home office can't dissipate this, I mean a 7950x and a 4090, FFS man. Maybe the tower lives in the basement and I just use some longer cables up through the floor, I have a spare 240 down there I can power this off of.
Yeah, I use something similar for my 3D printers, but the fact it's almost a necessity at this stage is insane.we'll have to setup like LTT and the grow tent; put pc in grow tent, exhaust tent outside....
Perhaps the pricing on the 6 core part wasn't that crazy...
People will keep pointing at the 95c temps and scream at how hot it is, but the power draw is the real killer. The high price of the optical cable and thunderbolt dock are the only things keeping the desktop in the house and not the garage.My current home office can't dissipate this, I mean a 7950x and a 4090, FFS man. Maybe the tower lives in the basement and I just use some longer cables up through the floor, I have a spare 240 down there I can power this off of.
Another vote for watching from the sideline. 7000 series is faster, but hot, hot, hot! I recently upgraded from 3700X to 5900X to stick with a good chip from an established (yeah, EOL too) platform.
You are unimpressed that these CPUs can't somehow magically remove 4k gpu bottlenecks or lower res game bottlenecks?!OMFG 10 FPS gain in 1080P.... So... Amazing.... Uhhhh...
I'm completely unimpressed. There is nothing about these CPUs that screams "I MUST UPGRADE" unless, of course, I live in Antarctica and need the additional heat. I run almost everything at 4K, there is a negligible difference in most titles for me. The stuff I do run at 1080P is fast enough and my productivity applications are blazing on my rig anyway.... hell, they are blazing fast on my HP 5700u laptop with 16GB or RAM and a 1 TB M.2 PCI-E 3.0 drive to the point I almost can't tell the difference between my main rig and my laptop's performance.
If I do any upgrading it will be to swap the front room home theater rig's 5600X with a 5800X3D and toss the 5600X into my bedroom where it's running a lowly Intel 9600....
This is a bullshit hardware generation moving forward. Intel is gonna crush this release and then AMD will come back with the X3D stuff early next year and punch back. Never understood why these damn companies don't just release their best products first... other than it costs more to do that.
I said I was gonna sit this release out, it looks like a big yawn festival to me.
the CPU may be slightly less than the 5800x3d, but the platform for it is 2-3x the cost. But yeah the 7600x is the mainstream gaming CPU to beat I would figure.The 7600x looks great, not sure what the debate is about.
It basically does what a 5800x3d does but with only 6 cores and $300.
That's the issue. Platform price. Since we're transitioning over to a new socket and DDR5, the price to upgrade to Ryzen 7000 is dramatically higher than previous generations. This is part of what makes the 5800x3D (for gaming) so appealing; if you've already got an AM4 motherboard, it only costs the price of the chip, and even if you don't, motherboards and DDR4 are plentiful and cheap.the CPU may be slightly less than the 5800x3d, but the platform for it is 2-3x the cost. But yeah the 7600x is the mainstream gaming CPU to beat I would figure.
Until somebody puts something out forcing them to lower their prices they will take the largest margin that they can.Maybe this will pave the way for people to understand that AMD is going to price RDNA 3 through the roof just like nvidia, they're not going to magically price their cards much lower than Nvidia. They're overcharging for the 6 and 8 core part here, really no excuse.
No, there is no reason to upgrade at all. NONE. There is, literally no reason to go out an spend a shitload of money to upgrade to this. The 7600X looks good, if you had some old rig or were on a budget. But even then, you will likely be able to pickup a 3800X3D in a month's time for nearly the same price and everything else in that system will be much cheaper.You are unimpressed that these CPUs can't somehow magically remove 4k gpu bottlenecks or lower res game bottlenecks?!
YAWN!
It's a new CPU ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
For gaming, they really only matter (in a major way) when playing at lower resolutions + lower details and/or if you care about 650fps vs. 625fps. Still, it's obviously pretty beastly if you're doing production work. Maybe not as beastly as folks expected, but still impressive. I'm more interested in the other offerings.
It'll be interesting to see what Intel rolls out tomorrow.