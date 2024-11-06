AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Review - The Best Gaming Processor

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,933
Excited

Roundup here: https://hardforum.com/threads/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-officially-announced.2037669/post-1045988201

“Gaming is what the 9800X3D was made for, and results are impressive. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is at the top of the FPS charts in every single game, wow! At the common 1080p resolution, the performance uplift over the 9700X and the rest of the Zen 5 family is a whopping 11%. Compared to Intel's new flagship, the Core Ultra 9 285K, the gap is 13%. Intel's previous-gen Raptor Lake is still a formidable gaming series, the 9800X3D is just 7% faster, but 7% is quite a lot in the gaming category. Compared to the 7800X3D, at 1080p the 9800X3D has a 3.4% lead, 6% in the academic 720p resolution—not a lot, but still noteworthy. Of course, differences vary between games, and the biggest gains can be seen in titles where the increased L3 cache size makes major parts of the engine fit into cache. It's also important that the game is somewhat CPU limited. At the highly GPU-bound 4K scenario, even with an RTX 4090, the differences between the top processors are minimal, and they will all offer a fantastic gaming experience. If you don't have to own the best, and want to smartly manage your budget, it might make sense to opt for a more affordable CPU and spend the savings on a faster graphics card, where you are getting more FPS for your money. Interesting gaming CPUs are Ryzen 9600X ($250), 7700X ($280), 14600K ($260), 13700K ($280) these are all considerably more affordable than the $480 9800X3D, of course not nearly as sexy, no bragging rights, but they'll get the job done, and you can buy a one-tier faster GPU.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/30.html
 
KickAssCop said:
Seems like a pass from me after reading that review. Probably good for someone on 5800X3D or other non 3D processors but form 7800X3D at 4K I don't think this is for me.
Click to expand...

Well, you are on the best gaming processor until today, only 10% faster on average.

For everyone else, 20%+ faster for CPU alone, 27% ahead of 14900k and 33% faster on average compared to 285 Ultra.

Essentially unheard of last half of the decade, or since Bulldozer times. Also first processor fastest in all games at release time since 10900k probably, or thereabouts.
 
You should link the first page if the review, not the last (conclusion) page.

Not delidded overclocking hits 5.3 ghz all core at best for TPU's sample. Would be interesting to see single core results and a wider range of samples. Seems like 5.7 ghz won't be achievable without delidding or exotic cooling, which is kinda disappointing.
 
Last edited:
Brackle said:
correct at 4k you will be GPU limited. Now with a 5090 the gap could become more than 6%.
Click to expand...
chameleoneel said:
That will increase once faster GPUs are out. This is predictable with the 1080p results. Thats why they primarily test 1080p.

And some games will be more than that already. Averaged increase isn't the whole story on X3D.
Click to expand...
Now just hoping for high availability on next-day shipping orders tomorrow because of people like KickAssCop that will be passing this over cause last gen X3D being good enough 🙏
 
erek said:
Now just hoping for high availability on next-day shipping orders tomorrow because of people like KickAssCop that will be passing this over cause last gen X3D being good enough 🙏
Click to expand...
Yeah I already sold my 7800x3d for $420 to a buddy. Paid $370 for it. So basically in the long run getting my 9800x3d for a steal :)
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
LukeTbk said:
Looking at this:
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/10.html

or in general:
https://tpucdn.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/images/relative-performance-cpu.png

Curious to see what the 9950x3d will look like now, seem like it could be a faster workstation cpu than the regular 9950x ? The 9800x3d seem to be in many case to the 9700x at least.

Or it just that it is so much more boosted watt wise and that will not be possible for the high core count skus ?
Click to expand...
Brackle said:
Yeah I already sold my 7800x3d for $420 to a buddy. Paid $370 for it. So basically in the long run getting my 9800x3d for a steal :)
Click to expand...
What are your opinions on the 1% lows and or “frame times” (is this metric meaningful or was it effectively dismissed by now for performance and or experience indication?)

1730916134866.png
 
Well now I just need to see what Canadian pricing and availability look like but for 1440P with a 4080 the 9700x looks to be a solid contender.
Though I did manage to fix my existing board issue, board had a ground short that has been corrected.
But since I already have the board and the ram, I might as well get the CPU to match right...
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Lakados said:
Well now I just need to see what Canadian pricing and availability look like but for 1440P with a 4080 the 9700x looks to be a solid contender.
Though I did manage to fix my existing board issue, board had a ground short that has been corrected.
But since I already have the board and the ram, I might as well get the CPU to match right...
Click to expand...
X3D or bust...
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
KickAssCop said:
X3D or bust...
Click to expand...
Yeah but depending on the price tag I have to seriously consider if its my nuts I want to risk getting busted with the CC bill comes in...
The exchange rate is kinda shit, and the import fees on tech up here is getting excessive.
 
Last edited:
gaming...see no reason to upgrade froma 7800x3d. Video card is still more important to gaming than the CPU anyway.
 
Randall Stephens said:
I hear what you’re saying, but it reminds me of the XX900K sku Intel fanboi attitude. A 9700x might be a good temporary cpu until the 10800x3d releases :D
Click to expand...
Tsumi said:
True. Or I can sit on my 7800X3D that I got for $320 until the 11800X3D :D
Click to expand...
Bigbacon said:
gaming...see no reason to upgrade froma 7800x3d. Video card is still more important to gaming than the CPU anyway.
Click to expand...
No, no, no... upgrade to the 9800X3D and sell me your 7800X3D for $200. Win-win!
 
Bigbacon said:
gaming...see no reason to upgrade froma 7800x3d. Video card is still more important to gaming than the CPU anyway.
Click to expand...
Lets hope we never again have a generation that is a must upgrade from a 2 year old flagship. (the 8 core is the gaming flag ship unless the 16 core x3d 9000s are amazing)

I'm ok with upgrading making sense every second or third gen. No one with a 7800x3d should feel a massive need to upgrade.
 
Nice CPU. No doubt the ultimate gaming power in the universe... potentially until AMD pushes the 12 and 16 core versions. Those probably won't make any major difference anyway. I assume the rumor of cache for both core complexes is true... but we just don't really need more then 8 cores for gaming. Might be interesting for people doing a bit more productivity stuff.

This is bad news for Intel. Arrow lake is just a terrible flop. Even in terms of the few productivity wins you get with arrow lake over zen5... you gotta deal with system crashing bugs. Intel is going to have a ruff few years.
 
Outside of overclocking, this doesn't look impressive to me at all. In HU's benchmarks, the 9800X3D is overall 11.4% faster in gaming at 1080p than the 7800X3D, while consuming maybe around an average of 45% more power in the power benchmarks they showed. And in multiple GN productivity and gaming benchmarks, the 9800X3D is significantly less efficient than the 7800X3D.

It took 2 years to get a practically-negligible real-world (at 1440p and up, and probably with a GPU that's less than an RTX 4090) gaming performance increase over the CPU it's replacing, with more power usage. And it'll probably be another 2 years until the next replacement for this CPU tier arrives. I'm bewildered by people calling this a success, or treating it as something to praise. To me, this is another dud CPU.

Benchmarks praising how it stacks-up against Intel's poor alternatives are doing the same thing the 9700X reviews were derided for doing when they compared the 9700X's efficiency to the 7700X' instead of the more logical and much more efficient 7700. Thee 9800X3D's success should be measured as compared to the 7800X3D. And in that, I think it's a big disappointment, and is practically no improvement at all.

1730922275945.png
1730922299466.png
1730922352448.png


1730924148177.png
1730924200153.png



View: https://youtu.be/BcYixjMMHFk

View: https://youtu.be/s-lFgbzU3LY
 
Last edited:
Tsumi said:
True. Or I can sit on my 7800X3D that I got for $320 until the 11800X3D :D
Click to expand...
Same. Sitting on my 7800x3D for the time being.

However, there are a few UE5 titles where I'm seeing CPU limitations even at 4K so my opinion may change. Certainly not paying MSRP for 9800x3D though. I got my 7800x3D for $350 brand new.
 
I've a bit surprised at the power use. Looks like the low power use of the 7800X3D wasn't due to less RAM access, afterall. Its actually that Zen 4 get REALLY efficient when its clocked down.
Delicieuxz said:
Outside of overclocking, this doesn't look impressive to me at all. In HU's benchmarks, the 9800X3D is overall 11.4% faster in gaming at 1080p than the 7800X3D, while consuming maybe around an average of 45% more power in the power benchmarks they showed. And in multiple GN productivity benchmarks, the 9800X3D is significantly less efficient than the 7800X3D.

It took 2 years to get a practically-negligible real-world (at 1440p and up, and probably with a GPU that's less than an RTX 4090) gaming performance increase over the CPU it's replacing, with more power usage. And it'll probably be another 2 years until the next replacement for this CPU tier arrives. I'm bewildered by people calling this a success, or treating it as something to praise. To me, this is another dud CPU.

Benchmarks praising how it stacks-up against Intel's poor alternatives are doing the same thing the 9700X reviews were derided for doing when they compared the 9700X's efficiency to the 7700X' instead of the more logical and much more efficient 7700. Thee 9800X3D's success should be measured as compared to the 7800X3D. And in that, I think it's a big disappointment.

View attachment 690020 View attachment 690021 View attachment 690023


View: https://youtu.be/BcYixjMMHFk
Click to expand...

Again, looking at the averaged result isn't the X3D story. Some games aren't as CPU sensitive. But, There are multiple 14% and 21% improvements over the 7800X3D, in HUB's review.

I was certainly surprised at the power usage. I think that's probably due to higher clock speeds. Especially the aggressive minimum clock. The chip is basically half PBO'd out of the box.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Delicieuxz said:
the 9800X3D is overall 11.4% faster in gaming at 1080p than the 7800X3D ... while consuming maybe around an average of 45% more power in the power benchmarks they showed.
Click to expand...
I wonder how close this is to the 12900k->14900k type upgrade, performance boost seem similar. In fps per watt the 14900k was 72.5% the efficacy of an 12900k, 9800x3d seem around 77%, that the benefit of AMD starting from such a good point, minute they got thermal issue under control they could rise the power without it reaching a zone thats an issue to cool and manage with modern cooler.

Would be interesting to look at a compilation of only games that love extra cache or collection of game where cpu above a 5600x matter, the type that have an hardtime to reach 120fps at 1080p regardless of the gpu, because of the cpu work.

baldurs-gate-3-1920-1080.png

Power for gaming cpu will tend to be, easy to cool with a regular not too expensive cooler or not, if it is where it fall does not matter much (unlike dataserver that any watts saved always worth it for buyer)
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
criccio said:
Same. Sitting on my 7800x3D for the time being.

However, there are a few UE5 titles where I'm seeing CPU limitations even at 4K so my opinion may change. Certainly not paying MSRP for 9800x3D though. I got my 7800x3D for $350 brand new.
Click to expand...
I’m not sure if those are CPU limitations so much as memory channel starvation where CPU threads are stuck waiting for an open channel.
 
I wouldn't worry about a whole 20w of extra power when it comes to gaming. Sure it might be 11-15% faster and for most if you have a 7800x3d you would be good. At least for me, im way more interested in overclocking and tweaking the CPU. It has been a good while since we got a CPU release with decent headroom to overclock.

Intel and AMD have already been clocking CPU's to the moon, so for me this is nice to have something to tinker with.
 
I'm not interested in this at all. What I want to see is the 9950X3D since they're apparently changing the paradigm with it a little bit.
 
9700X ought to be enough until Zen 6 comes with more cores on a single CCD, then might go all in with X3D.
 
Also all of these 1080p comparisons are pretty asinine at this point. No one is buying a $480 CPU to game at 1080p. You already also get a lot of the smoothness advantage just by going X3D to begin with. I've talked about this multiple times before, but one of the big disadvantages with the 7800X3D is price. The motherboards (well, and RAM) aren't too cheap (unless you do B650M, which to be fair is a perfectly valid choice), and the CPU, priced anywhere near its MSRP and what it was selling at towards the end of its life, is just too freaking expensive. You could just lower your CPU to something worse and then instead upgrade your GPU by 200 or even $300 above what you would have to pick otherwise. It gets even worse with the 9800X3D because they jacked the MSRP up further. For anyone actually budget minded the 7800X3D (and even moreso the 9800X3D) just makes absolutely no sense. You're getting it because you want the best performance and you have all the cash, or you're sacrificing a GPU tier. There's basically no way around it. And this gen, since they're releasing the 9950X3D supposedly with some CCD changes, imo if you have all the money in the world, it just makes more sense... assuming they don't mess it up again.

Well, us Microcenter people will eventually see some good deals. Praise be to Microcenter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top