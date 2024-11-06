AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Review - The Best Gaming Processor

Also all of these 1080p comparisons are pretty asinine at this point. No one is buying a $480 CPU to game at 1080p. You already also get a lot of the smoothness advantage just by going X3D to begin with. I've talked about this multiple times before, but one of the big disadvantages with the 7800X3D is price. The motherboards (well, and RAM) aren't too cheap (unless you do B650M, which to be fair is a perfectly valid choice), and the CPU, priced anywhere near its MSRP and what it was selling at towards the end of its life, is just too freaking expensive. You could just lower your CPU to something worse and then instead upgrade your GPU by 200 or even $300 above what you would have to pick otherwise. It gets even worse with the 9800X3D because they jacked the MSRP up further. For anyone actually budget minded the 7800X3D (and even moreso the 9800X3D) just makes absolutely no sense. You're getting it because you want the best performance and you have all the cash, or you're sacrificing a GPU tier. There's basically no way around it. And this gen, since they're releasing the 9950X3D supposedly with some CCD changes, imo if you have all the money in the world, it just makes more sense... assuming they don't mess it up again.



Well, us Microcenter people will eventually see some good deals. Praise be to Microcenter.