AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Review - The Best Gaming Processor

Roundup here: https://hardforum.com/threads/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-officially-announced.2037669/post-1045988201
“Gaming is what the 9800X3D was made for, and results are impressive. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is at the top of the FPS charts in every single game, wow! At the common 1080p resolution, the performance uplift over the 9700X and the rest of the Zen 5 family is a whopping 11%. Compared to Intel's new flagship, the Core Ultra 9 285K, the gap is 13%. Intel's previous-gen Raptor Lake is still a formidable gaming series, the 9800X3D is just 7% faster, but 7% is quite a lot in the gaming category. Compared to the 7800X3D, at 1080p the 9800X3D has a 3.4% lead, 6% in the academic 720p resolution—not a lot, but still noteworthy. Of course, differences vary between games, and the biggest gains can be seen in titles where the increased L3 cache size makes major parts of the engine fit into cache. It's also important that the game is somewhat CPU limited. At the highly GPU-bound 4K scenario, even with an RTX 4090, the differences between the top processors are minimal, and they will all offer a fantastic gaming experience. If you don't have to own the best, and want to smartly manage your budget, it might make sense to opt for a more affordable CPU and spend the savings on a faster graphics card, where you are getting more FPS for your money. Interesting gaming CPUs are Ryzen 9600X ($250), 7700X ($280), 14600K ($260), 13700K ($280) these are all considerably more affordable than the $480 9800X3D, of course not nearly as sexy, no bragging rights, but they'll get the job done, and you can buy a one-tier faster GPU.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/30.html
