Professionals, you mean people that get paid to get people to buy products they don't need? Yeah, I'd rather not be called a professional, then. All you need is logic and common sense. I game at 1440P, the difference between a $400 7800X3D and a $150 13600K at 1440P is 3-7 FPS when they are both at stock, except my 13600K is overclocked to 5.7GHz, so the FPS difference is a lot less, or even better on the 13600K side. With that $250 in savings got me upgraded from a GTX 1080 Ti to a RTX 3080. FPS difference is ~45 FPS average depending on the game.



In terms of overall performance, the 7800X3D is 6th best. The only thing it wins is 1080P gaming. However, like others pointed out, power consumption is much better. I'm not knocking you down, so why are you actively trying to demean me for no other reason that I'm not a fanboi like you?