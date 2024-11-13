AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU & AM5 Motherboard Socket Burns Out, Both Physically Damaged

“The main indication that this could be a similar case was the unique bulge that formed under the CPU on the gold contact pads, but that doesn't seem to be the case here. As mentioned, this is a rather unique burn and there have been no other reports of such issues. Once again, users should make sure that the contact pads and the pins, both on their motherboards and CPU, are in mint condition before plugging the chip in. Even a slight variance or off-positioning of the pins can lead to unwanted damage to your PC hardware.

News Source: Videocardz
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-cpu-am5-socket-burns-out-both-physically-damaged/
 
With no before picture, you can't draw a conclusion about this, but there's several nasty pins that look lifted but otherwise clean.
 
X870 tomahawk, I just read about this board having issue with nvme-drives not making contact with the thermal pads on the underside.
 
1_rick said:
Huh, or perhaps there was arcing?
Maybe, but if there is enough power flowing through that arching could be an issue then there would always be the threat of it arching, I don't think they operate at a high enough voltage for that to be a threat.
In either event things were certainly not lined up correctly.
 
Lakados said:
Based on the socket and the PCB it looks like the chip wasn't seated correctly it was resting on the plastic and the clamping force cut into the plastic enough to make contact with the pins, just not the correct pins.

View attachment 691539
“The warranty department regrets to inform you that your hardware is dead because you were stupid.”


We all make mistakes, as you point out, looks like the installer made one here as well.
 
Randall Stephens said:
“The warranty department regrets to inform you that your hardware is dead because you were stupid.”


We all make mistakes, as you point out, looks like the installer made one here as well.
In either event, I just got the "New Fear Unlocked" achievement, because I never considered this as something that could happen before but now I am looking at my parts sitting on the shelf behind me waiting for my CPU to arrive and thinking, "what if I do this too?"
 
I had a shop assemble my current system (my back problems making putting a system together a PITA). I am familiar with AM 1-4 and prior sockets going back to the 8088/6502, having handled and used them. Putting the ZIP chip in my Apple 2c really did make it 4x faster.

From those that have used/installed a CPU using the new socket with the pins on the bottom how sensitive is it really? If/When I upgrade it will likely be a new CPU in this board and want to know how tricky getting the 7950 out and 11950 (assuming that's the name of the next gen) in? Bottom line I dont want what the OP shows to happen to me.
 
AMD user commits hardware user error, gets rightly called out for the user error.

Nvidia user commits hardware user error, the hardware gets called out for the user error.

Such funny biases.

Also, this isn't the first AM5 self immolating incident, right? Wasn't the 7000 series AM5 plagued with similar issue upon release? This alone makes me hesitant on calling it 100% user error and makes me think there's a small chance that is a hardware issue, but until other reports surface it seems to be a one off for now.
 
Crosspost I guess:

Actually I was recently communicating with someone about getting EXPO to post, on the X870 Tomahawk.

And the board had automatically set a SOC voltage of 1.4
It's not supposed to be any higher than 1.3. As per the Ryzen burn out controversy last year.
That person is actually probably lucky their board won't post with EXPO for their RAM.
 
chameleoneel said:
Crosspost I guess:

Actually I was recently communicating with someone about getting EXPO to post, on the X870 Tomahawk.

And the board had automatically set a SOC voltage of 1.4
It's not supposed to be any higher than 1.3. As per the Ryzen burn out controversy last year.
That person is actually probably lucky their board won't post with EXPO for their RAM.
My ASUS TUF GAMING X670E Plus WIFI hits 1.288V Vcore
 
erek said:
My ASUS TUF GAMING X670E Plus WIFI hits 1.288V Vcore
Yeah and I was super surprised that a new X800 board would set past 1.3. AMD had supposedly mandated that board partners not set anything higher than 1.3 for Zen 4 and 5.

Most of the time, manually setting it to 1.25 is enough for pretty hard core timings and/or pushing 1:1 speeds of 6100, 6200, 6400. Up to 1.3 might be needed for 6400. But the IMC quality lottery play a big role in 6400 even working in the first place.

.High speeds like 7800, 8000, etc, often actually work with less voltage. Because you are in Gear Down 1:2 mode at that point.
 
Elf_Boy said:
I had a shop assemble my current system (my back problems making putting a system together a PITA). I am familiar with AM 1-4 and prior sockets going back to the 8088/6502, having handled and used them. Putting the ZIP chip in my Apple 2c really did make it 4x faster.

From those that have used/installed a CPU using the new socket with the pins on the bottom how sensitive is it really? If/When I upgrade it will likely be a new CPU in this board and want to know how tricky getting the 7950 out and 11950 (assuming that's the name of the next gen) in? Bottom line I dont want what the OP shows to happen to me.
If you're not rushing, I'm sure the odds are very low. If the person installing spent 30 seconds to wiggle the CPU and make sure it was fully seated in the keys of the socket, this wouldn't have happened.
 
Brackle said:
I mean 1 person on the internet burnt out his CPU. I mean it looks like those pins are bent? Anyone else notice that?
I had a used 5600 that had bent pins on arrival and I didn't do a perfect job of straightening them before seating it. It had problems, but it didn't burn out like that. After straightening the pins perfectly, it was fine.

On a perfectly new 9800X3D, how would you end up bending them unless you kept taking it out and back in for some reason? It would slot in perfectly the first time.
 
El_Capitan said:
I had a used 5600 that had bent pins on arrival and I didn't do a perfect job of straightening them before seating it. It had problems, but it didn't burn out like that. After straightening the pins perfectly, it was fine.

On a perfectly new 9800X3D, how would you end up bending them unless you kept taking it out and back in for some reason? It would slot in perfectly the first time.
Yeah, and I mean look at the plastic how its all fucked up around the socket. Its fishy......
 
El_Capitan said:
I had a used 5600 that had bent pins on arrival and I didn't do a perfect job of straightening them before seating it. It had problems, but it didn't burn out like that. After straightening the pins perfectly, it was fine.

On a perfectly new 9800X3D, how would you end up bending them unless you kept taking it out and back in for some reason? It would slot in perfectly the first time.
Wait; I thought the pins were in the socket for am5, not on the cpu.
 
chameleoneel said:
Crosspost I guess:

Actually I was recently communicating with someone about getting EXPO to post, on the X870 Tomahawk.

And the board had automatically set a SOC voltage of 1.4
It's not supposed to be any higher than 1.3. As per the Ryzen burn out controversy last year.
That person is actually probably lucky their board won't post with EXPO for their RAM.
My B650 Gigabyte board is similarly stupid. Throw any EXPO kit on it, even a lowly 5200 kit, and it slams 1.3v SOC in BIOS, which results in 1.34v reported by the mobo sensors and hwinfo.

And you guessed it, it's totally overkill and everything works fine when you manually lower it to 1.25 (I bet 1.2 would be OK too but 1.25 would struggle to boot on older BIOSes sometimes so I'm weary of going further down now).

And yes that's on the latest BIOS after they said many times that they "fixed" it and "followed AMD's guidance".

As for this thread I'm leaning towards user error. Hoping for that.
 
Lakados said:
In either event, I just got the "New Fear Unlocked" achievement, because I never considered this as something that could happen before but now I am looking at my parts sitting on the shelf behind me waiting for my CPU to arrive and thinking, "what if I do this too?"
I've never had an issue with LGA sockets in 20 years. You just need to pay attention to the little gold arrow for pin 1 lining up with the arrow on the socket.
Elf_Boy said:
I had a shop assemble my current system (my back problems making putting a system together a PITA). I am familiar with AM 1-4 and prior sockets going back to the 8088/6502, having handled and used them. Putting the ZIP chip in my Apple 2c really did make it 4x faster.

From those that have used/installed a CPU using the new socket with the pins on the bottom how sensitive is it really? If/When I upgrade it will likely be a new CPU in this board and want to know how tricky getting the 7950 out and 11950 (assuming that's the name of the next gen) in? Bottom line I dont want what the OP shows to happen to me.
If you touch the pins with your fingers or a tool then it's easy to bend them. Installing the CPU properly will not bend the pins. I just hover the CPU over the socket with pin 1 lined up and drop it from my finger tips. Have never had an issue. The only thing that may be unnerving for anyone who has not installed in a LGA socket before is the creaking and cracking that happens when you secure the bracket over top.
erek said:
My ASUS TUF GAMING X670E Plus WIFI hits 1.288V Vcore
SOC voltage is different from Vcore.
 
gtrguy said:
Correct but I don’t think El Capitan realizes that.
I didn't. I still haven't built an AM5 build, yet, just AM3/AM4 and LG1700. Just stating that I have had bent pins in a socket with the computer on, and it didn't have a major impact like what was pictured. Regardless if the pins are on the CPU or socket, a new motherboard and CPU will 99% likely not be bent. Someone putting the CPU in the motherboard socket will cause that.
 
It really looks to be an obvious installation error. Take the L, learn from the mistake and move on. BUT we can’t have people taking accountability for their actions anymore now can we?

I put a screwdriver almost through a mobo installing my Thunderbird chip’s cooler back in the day. Still the only hardware I’ve be killed installing and man it really sucked! Stuff happens and you have to suck it up and deal with it.
 
After repairing lots of mobos I can say sooooo many people are careless and screw it up. Sometimes in the most odd ways. But I'm sure we will see a lot more failures if the problem is with mobo voltage.
 
TheHig said:
It really looks to be an obvious installation error. Take the L, learn from the mistake and move on. BUT we can’t have people taking accountability for their actions anymore now can we?

I put a screwdriver almost through a mobo installing my Thunderbird chip’s cooler back in the day. Still the only hardware I’ve be killed installing and man it really sucked! Stuff happens and you have to suck it up and deal with it.
To be fair the old school cpu clip was horrible.
 
TheHig said:
It really looks to be an obvious installation error. Take the L, learn from the mistake and move on. BUT we can’t have people taking accountability for their actions anymore now can we?

I put a screwdriver almost through a mobo installing my Thunderbird chip’s cooler back in the day. Still the only hardware I’ve be killed installing and man it really sucked! Stuff happens and you have to suck it up and deal with it.
Yeah I slipped with a screwdriver taking my 3080 Ti FE apart to put the water block on and scratched up the backplate on the stock cooler. I was disappointed. Even emailed Nvidia asking if they had a spare backplate I could purchase. They said no. Oh well, take the L and say yep I was clumsy as shit and it is what it is.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Yeah I slipped with a screwdriver taking my 3080 Ti FE apart to put the water block on and scratched up the backplate on the stock cooler. I was disappointed. Even emailed Nvidia asking if they had a spare backplate I could purchase. They said no. Oh well, take the L and say yep I was clumsy as shit and it is what it is.
"MSI Releases Official Statement On Burnt Out X870 Motherboard Socket & AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D"

https://www.msi.com/news/detail/MSI-Statement-on-Ryzen-7-9800X3D-Damage-Incident-145012
 
TheHig said:
It really looks to be an obvious installation error. Take the L, learn from the mistake and move on. BUT we can’t have people taking accountability for their actions anymore now can we?

I put a screwdriver almost through a mobo installing my Thunderbird chip’s cooler back in the day. Still the only hardware I’ve be killed installing and man it really sucked! Stuff happens and you have to suck it up and deal with it.
I slipped with the screwdriver when I was securing the AIO down after I moved everything into a new case once. Turns out I scored the traces for the memory and killed all but one of the memory slots.
 
Armenius said:
I slipped with the screwdriver when I was securing the AIO down after I moved everything into a new case once. Turns out I scored the traces for the memory and killed all but one of the memory slots.
:(
 
