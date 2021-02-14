AMD Ryzen 5000 ‘Zen 3’ Desktop CPUs & X570 Motherboards Have High Failure Rates, Reports PowerGPU

StryderxX
Jun 22, 2006
1,324
AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture and the respective X570 motherboard platform has received some rave reviews from the tech community and has been considered to be one of AMD's best CPU lineup to date, offering insane amounts of performance. However, custom DIY PC Builder, PowerGPU, reports that they are seeing very high failure rates with the new AMD CPU & motherboard platform.
https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-5000-zen-3-desktop-cpus-x570-motherboards-high-failure-rates/