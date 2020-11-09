AMD Ryzen 5000 Processors Allegedly Work With 300 Series Motherboards

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,796
"An overclock.net forum user by the name Brko has recently claimed that Zen 3 processors can run on a GIGABYTE X370 motherboard with a beta BIOS and AGESA update. This claim has been partially validated by chm128256m who got a Ryzen 9 5900X to run on his modded ASRock A320M motherboard. AMD is extremely unlikely to officially support this backwards compatibility with 300 series motherboards given their previous statements. It will be interesting to see if any OEMs provide backward compatibility updates and any issues that may arise."

https://www.techpowerup.com/274400/...s-allegedly-work-with-300-series-motherboards
 
R

Rockenrooster

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2017
Messages
735
I wonder if Asrock will provide some kind of "beta BIOS" for my old x370 board.
If they did, then the only way they could do it is by only supporting a single 1xxx 2xxx or 3xxx CPU to allow a 5xxx compatible BIOS.
But hey as long as its possible!
 
