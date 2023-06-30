AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D to be Exclusive Micro Center Product in the US

Rev. Night
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,106
Strange move. Why limit to MC? Seems like on Amazon/Neweggs these would sell like hotcakes. Still, kinda dumb to release a processor like a year+ after the previous one. And only $50 less? I would gladly pay $50 more for 2 cores and 4 threads
https://www.pcmag.com/news/amd-to-sell-5600x3d-chip-exclusively-through-micro-center
In a surprise move, AMD will sell a desktop gaming processor exclusively through Micro Center.
The US electronics retailer will sell the newly announced Ryzen 5 5600X3D, a lower-spec variant of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D that AMD launched last year using its 3D V-Cache technology. Micro Center will start selling the limited-edition processor on July 7 for $229.99, or about $50 less than the current price for the 5800X3D.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/amd-to-sell-5600x3d-chip-exclusively-through-micro-center