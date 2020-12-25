AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and planet coaster

Does anyone have this processor and ever play this game?What kind of fps do you get in a filled up park with say 5000 to 9000 guests not on pause?



If you don't have the game and you have this processor or faster i guess I will gift the base game to you if you feel like downloading and installing it to find out.



If not big big deal.Plus you have to download a large park from steam workshop with 5000 to 9000 guests already.



Basically what I am trying to find out if upgrading to a AMD Ryzen 5 5600X from a Intel i7 7700k is worth it for Planet Coaster.