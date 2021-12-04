AMD RYZEN 5 3600, Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi Combo $145. NCASE M1 V 6.1, Asus H670-Plus D4

mothman

May 28, 2009
5,684
NCASE M1 V 6.1 Case in Silver. Very nice, clean NCASE M1 V 6.1. Comes with all the parts, extra screws and a compliment of Noctua Fans. This one came to me missing one of the top frame rail mounts. I expertly fashioned a small aluminum bracket replacement and it's good as new....................$160 shipped

AMD RYZEN 5 3600, Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi Combo. These are the latest issues the (3600 cooler never taken out of the box) As New complete in the boxes........ $145

Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box. As these have an m.2 slot for WiFi I'll include an Intel AC 9560 and the connectors..........................$120

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

terpsy

Aug 5, 2004
720
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
30,071
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
30,071
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
Anh N.

Feb 3, 2007
873
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Jul 8, 2019
887
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
