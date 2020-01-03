AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (12nm refresh edition) ***2/5 $110 shipped (original $85 shipped dead)

pillagenburn said: So what is the difference between this and the 2600? Click to expand...

Lower boost clocks at stock speed, but the same max OC. If you manually OC, you can save $30. If you just let the boost do it's thing, the 2600 will be faster. YMMV though as some reviews on Amazon seemed to indicate that the memory controller wasn't quite as strong as the 2600 and the max OC might be a little lower. Gamers Nexus Steve did a video review and didn't have issues like that.