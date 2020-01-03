AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (12nm refresh edition) *** 2/13 BACK TO $85 SHIPPED AMAZON

gawkgawk
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 29, 2015
- Messages
- 167
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Processor-Wraith-Stealth-YD1600BBAFBOX/dp/B07XTQZJ28/ref=sr_1_7?fst=asff&qid=1577845665&refinements=p_n_feature_four_browse-bin:18107801011&rnid=676578011&s=pc&sr=1-7&tag=hardfocom-20
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (12nm refresh edition) $85 shipped, awesome deal. Per suggestions to make own thread for this processor.
"AF" in the part number is the indicator of this refresh edition.
So Ryzen 5 1600v2
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (12nm refresh edition) $85 shipped, awesome deal. Per suggestions to make own thread for this processor.
"AF" in the part number is the indicator of this refresh edition.
So Ryzen 5 1600v2
Last edited: