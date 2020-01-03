AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (12nm refresh edition) *** 2/13 BACK TO $85 SHIPPED AMAZON

Not that it needs it, but just a heads-up that this comes with the Wraith Stealth (just like the 2600) and not the Wraith Spire that the OG 1600 came with.
 
Not that it needs it, but just a heads-up that this comes with the Wraith Stealth (just like the 2600) and not the Wraith Spire that the OG 1600 came with.
Yeah, hoping that Cooler is enough. Got one of these to build a Fortnite based PC for my son.
 
Lower boost clocks at stock speed, but the same max OC. If you manually OC, you can save $30. If you just let the boost do it's thing, the 2600 will be faster. YMMV though as some reviews on Amazon seemed to indicate that the memory controller wasn't quite as strong as the 2600 and the max OC might be a little lower. Gamers Nexus Steve did a video review and didn't have issues like that.

 
It will work fine if you don't plan on OC. I ran a stealth on my 2600 in a 2U chassis for a while no issues.
 
so what if i have a hyper 212 or an 120 AIO? torn between this or the 1500x as place holder or going full ham with the 12 core since it has payment plans but, really i just wish there was a deal on the 3800x
 
either of those should be more than sufficient considering this is a 65W processor.
 
This is a better deal than the 1500X because essentially you're getting two extra cores and four threads for $16.
 
the wraith max is the one like the old phenom 2 coolers with heat pipes, i remember putting a phenom 2 6 core cooler on a dual core after lapping both and the little 65 dual core was cool.
 
Hoping to get at least 4.1 ghz on the 1600 AF I just ordered. I will be using a Noctua L12s.
 
I'll be happy with stock clocks on mine that I just orered. Going to build an offsite backup NAS to keep here at my business. Would have been fine with a 1500x deal but you know............ ;)
 
I believe this CPU was made for OEM order Fulfillment. AMD made way too much and now they packaged them for retail for fire sale. IMO.
 
Maybe we will see a 1920x AF for $200 or less now. It would be a match for the 10900K in MT for half the price.
 
Well before that, I was curious if it was a one-off. I think if we see a 1700 AF, maybe...just maybe?
TR is their golden cow though. No way they accept smaller margins on it.
 
Any known issues with boards/BIOS for this AF CPU or should be G2G on pretty much anything?
 
I still don't believe it is remotely possible that the 3950X is the #2 selling CPU at Amazon. That makes no sense at all especially since you could not purchase it for a long time (out of stock everywhere).
 
I wonder if they determine the ranking by # of recent purcahses (since the 3950X just came back in stock recently). The order on this list has changed since I looked at it last night....
 
The most shocking thing is how far you have to go into the teens before you see an Intel CPU.
 
AMD is trying to turn profit by raising profit margins. Coreteks on you tube has covered this topics with CPUs and GPUs. 5700 series was priced too high until Nvidia stepped in. even worse considered how rocky the software was at launch
 
Got mine installed yesterday, works great. Haven't run any crazy tests or anything but it was a great purchase.
 
I don't know why I never not bought the x570 yet .. it's not fear as my x58 as a chipset fan .. nice looking board but that cooler may need some 1/4 rod and 4" hanger for support .. lol
 
Any suggestions for a stable, reliable motherboard that doesn't cost a fortune to pair with this?

Don't care about RGB or other silly stuff.
 
I would say pretty much any B450 board at this point unless you're planning to upgrade the CPU later. If you're looking for "upgradability," that X570-P board isn't bad for what it is, and I've seen them as low as $135 which is as much as the higher end B450 boards. I'd look at the ASRock B450 Pro4 which is usually a solid budget board without any frills. I have the Steel Legend board which is almost identical and it works great.
 
I have a Gigabyte Aorus B450M which has been rock solid, and is 3k ready out of the box ( originally booted with a 1200 for a couple weeks, then 3600 after that. ). At the time I purchased it was within a couple dollars of a few different boards, Asrock included. I got the Aorus B450M because I liked it best
 
This CPU plus a mobo and RAM would be a cheap core swap on my rig if I reuse the other parts. I don't think Minecraft will tax it. :ROFLMAO:
 
